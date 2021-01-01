Amazon Prime Day 2021 OnePlus Nord Redmi Samsung Price Discount – Amazon Prime Day 2021: Claim to give discount of up to half the price on the latest smartphone, these are the new prices

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Prime Day sale is going on on the e-commerce platform Amazon, which will run till July 27. In this cell many products including smartphones can be bought cheaply. The Prime Day sale banner on Amazon states that up to 40 percent discount on the latest and best selling smartphones, which is a little less than half the price. Apart from this, HDFC Bank will also get up to 10 percent instant cashback.

OnePlus Nord CE

OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone can also be purchased at a lower price. During the sale, this phone can be purchased for Rs 21249. This phone has a 6.43-inch display, which has a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display. This phone has a triple camera setup on the back panel, in which the primary camera is 64 megapixels. There is a 16-megapixel camera on the front. Also, this phone works on Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset. Its old price is Rs 24999.

Redmi 9A

This Redmi phone has a 6.53 inch HD Plus screen. It has 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. Also 512 GB SD card can be installed. It has a 5000mAh battery and a 13-megapixel camera on the back panel. There is a 5 megapixel camera on the front. amazon sale During this time it can be purchased for Rs 6129, while the price of Redmi 9A is Rs 6799.

Samsung Galaxy M51

This Samsung phone comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. Infinity O display has been given. It has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Also 512 GB SD card can be installed. It has a 7000mAh battery. It has a quad camera setup on the back panel, in which the primary camera is 64 megapixels. It can be purchased for up to Rs 18249.



Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi launched this smartphone in March this year and it has 108 megapixel rear camera, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Its price is Rs 1,999. It has a 5020 mAH battery, which comes with 33W fast charger. Although it is a 4G phone. This phone can be purchased for up to Rs 17249. All these prices are taken from the discount information page on Amazon during the sale.





