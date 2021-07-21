Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Amazing Offers On Big Brands – Amazon Prime Day sale 2021: Can’t imagine so many attractive offers

Amazon Prime Day sale 2021: Like every year for Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale, this year also the company is offering attractive offers and discounts on Samsung, Apple and many other big brands. This also motivates the customers.

New Delhi. Amazon’s Prime Day sale of 2021 will start from July 26. Like every year, this year too Amazon has promised to offer exciting offers on big brands to woo the customers. Starting on the fifth anniversary of Amazon Prime Day, the sale will offer great discounts across categories like smartphones, laptops, other electronic devices, clothing, footwear, home and kitchen items. Customers can take advantage of all these attractive offers and discounts.

special products

Phones like iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, Samsung M21 aur M32, OPPO A16, One Plus Nord, Redmi Note 10T 5G are in special demand in this sale in Amazon Prime Day sale. Also laptops from Dell, Samsung, Lenovo, electronic items from Samsung, Panasonic and Philips are also in high demand with attractive discounts and offers.

From when to when

Amazon’s Prime Day sale of 2021 will start on July 25 at 12 pm i.e. on July 26 and will run for two days till July 27.

For whom

Amazon Prime Day sale will be for Prime members. In this, they will get many attractive offers, discounts and fast delivery facility. Amazon Prime membership can be availed for a year for Rs 999 and for a month at Rs 129. Youth offers are available on Prime membership for customers in the age group of 18-24 years. In this, they can get Prime membership and all its benefits at 50% discount.

bank offers

Apart from offering attractive offers and discounts on all products, Amazon has also facilitated many bank offers in the Prime Day sale. This includes exchange offers, no cost EMI. There is a facility of up to Rs 4000 off on coupons and extra up to Rs 5000 off on exchange. There is also the facility of no cost charge for EMI for up to 9 months. Also, if you use HDFC Bank credit or debit cards to shop during the Prime Day sale, you will also get an additional 10% discount. You will also get 5% reward points on using ICICI Bank credit card.