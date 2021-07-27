Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Amazing Offers On Smart Home Gadgets – Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Amazing Offers On Smart Gadgets For Home

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: New Delhi. Like every year on Amazon, one of the largest e-commerce platforms in India, Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 has started this year too. Today is the last day of this two-day sale that started on July 26. Amazon is offering such attractive offers on many big brands that you cannot even imagine. These also include useful smart gadgets for home, on which Amazon is offering up to 75% discount. Its enthusiasm remains among the customers too.

Useful Smart Gadgets for Home Available on Amazon

Let’s take a look at the home smart gadgets available on Amazon that have attractive offers during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021.

Hoteon Automatic Water Dispenser – This water dispenser can be easily used at home. It has a switch on the top so that water can be taken easily. It has a 1200 mAh rechargeable battery. During the Prime Day sale, it can be purchased for Rs 1,142.



IFITech mini Wi-Fi door/window sensor – This smart lock can be used for windows and doors of the house. With the help of the IFI Smart Life app, we get an alert when a window or door opens or closes. It can be purchased for Rs 2,850 during the Prime Day sale.

Oakter Infrared/Wifi smart remote – Using this smart remote with Oakter smart app, you can control AC, TV, Speakers, Set Top Box etc. During the Prime Day sale, it can be purchased for Rs 1,299.



CP PLUS Intelligent Home PT Camera – This WiFi-powered camera can capture 360-degree views, so it can be used for home security. It can be purchased for Rs 2,090 during the Prime Day sale.



Godrej aer Smart Matic – This gadget is used to clean the air at home. Its app is also available for this. It can be purchased for Rs 704 during the Prime Day sale.



Mi smart bedside lamp 2 – This lamp works on touch and voice commands. It can also be controlled from the app and according to the company its life is 11 years. It can be purchased for Rs 2,899 during the Prime Day sale.



Buji Escozor biometric lock – This biometric lock can be used in cabinets and drawers. It can be purchased for Rs 2,999 during the Prime Day sale.



Quick Sense 360 ​​Degree 220V Ceiling-Mount – Using this gadget with infrared technology, the switches of the house can be turned on and off. It can be purchased for Rs 551 during the Prime Day sale.



Echo Dot (4th Gen) with clock – This speaker from Amazon’s Alexa company can be used for news, weather information, music etc. It can be purchased for Rs 4,249 during the Prime Day sale.



Wipro 16A Wi-Fi smart plug – This gadget is used to turn on and off the electronic devices of the house with the help of Wipro Smart App. It can be purchased for Rs 949 during the Prime Day sale.



