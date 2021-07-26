Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 Starts, Get Best Offers On Smartphones – Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Sale starts, attractive offers on top smartphones

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Amazon’s Prime Day Sale 2021 has started for Prime Members from today, July 26. Like every year, this year also Amazon is offering attractive offers on expensive smartphones.

New Delhi. Amazon is one of the largest e-commerce platforms in India. Like every year, this year also Amazon is bringing its Prime Day sale, which has started today, July 26 for Amazon Prime Members. This sale will run for two days till July 27. In this sale, Amazon is offering attractive offers on expensive smartphones to woo customers. There is also enthusiasm for this sale among the customers.

Top smartphones with attractive offers in sale

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 There are attractive offers on all the big brands in India, but there are some top smartphones which are in high demand. Let’s take a look at them.

Samsung Galaxy M32 When it comes to smartphones with good features in the right budget, Samsung’s smartphones are not the answer. Samsung makes smartphones of every budget category and for this reason it is popular among the customers. Samsung’s new smartphone Samsung Galaxy M32 comes in this category. It has 2 models available. The 4 GB RAM and 64 GB model can be purchased for Rs 13,999 and the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB model for Rs 16,999 during the Amazon Prime Day sale. Also, using HDFC Bank debit or credit cards will get an additional 10% discount, which can be up to Rs 1,750.

This phone has been launched on June 28 this year. Let’s take a look at some of the special features of this phone.

This phone has dual sim.

This phone has a 6.4 inch screen.

This phone has 64+8+2+2 megapixel quad rear camera and 20 megapixel front camera.

This phone has Android 11 operating system.

This phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor.

This phone also has 6000 mAh battery and fast charging.

Also read – Amazon Prime Day sale 2021: Can’t imagine so many attractive offers

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro is currently one of the newest and improved smartphones from Apple. It has 3 models of 6 GB RAM. The 128 GB memory model can be purchased for Rs 1,05,900, the 256 GB memory model for Rs 1,15,900 and the 512 GB memory model for Rs 1,35,000 during the Amazon Prime Day sale. Also, using HDFC Bank debit or credit cards will get an additional 10% discount, which can be up to Rs 1,750.

Let’s take a look at some of the special features of this phone.

Also read – Amazon Prime Day sale 2021: Attractive offers on Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Fire TV and Kindle devices

This phone has dual sim option.

This phone has a 6.1 inch screen.

This phone has 12 + 12 + 12 megapixel triple rear camera and 12 megapixel front camera.

This phone has iOS 14.1 operating system, which can be updated to iOS 14.7.

This phone has a hexacore processor of A14 Bionic.

This phone also has 2815 mAh battery and fast charging.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 Pro is also included in this list. It has 2 models available. The 6 GB RAM and 128 GB model can be purchased for Rs 17,999 and the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB model for Rs 18,999 during the Amazon Prime Day sale. Also, using HDFC Bank debit or credit cards will get an additional 10% discount, which can be up to Rs 1,750. Let’s take a look at some of the special features of this phone.