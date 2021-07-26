Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Useful Gadgets For Travel During Covid-19 – Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Useful Gadgets For Travel During Covid-19

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Amazon’s Prime Day Sale 2021 has started for Prime Members from today, July 26. At present, there are many such gadgets on Amazon that can be used during travel during the Corona epidemic.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: New Delhi. Amazon is one of the largest e-commerce platforms in India. Like every year, this year also Amazon is bringing its Prime Day sale, which has started from today, July 26 for Amazon Prime Members. This sale will run for two days till July 27. Like every year, this year also Amazon is giving attractive offers and discounts. There are many types of products available on Amazon during this time of corona pandemic. Along with this, such gadgets are also available on Amazon which can be used for traveling in this era of corona epidemic.

Useful Gadgets for Travel Available on Amazon

Let’s take a look at such gadgets that can be used while traveling in this difficult time of Corona.

Microlyscs CrazyCap UV Water Bottle Purifier + Self Cleaning Bottle Using this bottle, water can be cleaned in 60 seconds. Also, this bottle can be cleaned automatically in 2 hours with the help of battery. Although its price is Rs 22,990, but in Prime Day sale it can be bought for Rs 16,089.

Bluelex UV Sterilization box – This gadget is used to kill bacteria on phones, keys, purses, jewelry, etc. This gadget cleans 99.9% of bacteria in 3 minutes. Although its price is Rs 3,950, but in Prime Day sale it can be bought for Rs 1,499.

Nevon AIR Mask with Air Booster – This mask runs on battery and it also has a 5x filter, which does not make breathing difficult. Although its price is Rs 8,430, but in Prime Day sale it can be bought for Rs 4,899.



Daphne UV Sterilizer Bag – In this waterproof UV bag, small items of your need can be kept clean and safe during travel. Although its price is Rs 4,999, but in Prime Day sale it can be bought for Rs 2,999.



Sharp Plasmacluster Air Purifier IG-GC2E-B – This portable air purifier is used to purify the air by cleaning the chemicals present in the air in the car, hotel room etc. Although its price is Rs 12,000, but in Prime Day sale it can be bought for Rs 7,000.

