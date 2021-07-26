Amazon Prime Day Sale And Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale Offers – Amazon prime Day and Flipkart Big saving day sale start, follow these steps to make the right purchase

Amazon Prime Day Sale and Flipkart Big Savings Day sale: Sale has started on Amazon and Flipkart, so customers should shop carefully. Buying after knowing many things will prove to be a profitable deal or else there may be a loss.

Amazon Prime Day Sale and Flipkart Big Savings Day sale: New Delhi. Due to the corona epidemic, the common people have almost stopped going to the market, even if they go to the market, there is a lot of stuff that is not available. But now you can buy every item sitting at home at cheap prices. Flipkart has started its Big Saving Days sale from July 25, which will run till July 29. Along with this, Amazon has also started a big Prime Day sale on its platform from today and this sale will continue till July 27. Both the e-commerce sites are offering 10 percent discount on various bank cards to their customers.

But before you buy any item, you have to see which item is cheaper on Flipkart and which on Amazon, so it is important that you know some steps through which you can buy good item at low price.

Decide in advance what to buy:

Make a list of all the items you want to buy in advance and follow it and buy the goods. Usually people buy just because the sale is going on. But at the moment there is no need to do this as such e-commerce sites keep bringing in sales.

Set a budget:

It is very important to fix the budget before buying the goods, usually people do not fix the budget and it proves to be a loss-making deal for them. In such a situation, if you go ahead with the budget, then you will know how much your capacity is and up to what range you can buy.

Before buying online, take offline information:

Before buying any big or high priced item, definitely check it offline. Inquire it in the market and compare it with online stuff. Based on the quality and price, the online item seems to be fine, then buy only otherwise you may regret it.

Use cards and reward points to get discounts:

Usually when you recharge from Amazon or Flipkart, pay electricity bill or water bill then you get some rewards. The same rewards are available when you buy goods, so you can use these rewards or coins to get discounts. Similarly, you also get a discount when you pay through a bank account, which can save a lot of money. During the Amazon Prime Day sale, HDFC card users will get 10 percent instant discount on debit and credit cards. As per the previous offer, the maximum discount for using HDFC card to make payment will be Rs 1,500. Similarly, Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users will get 5 percent cashback on purchases.

Know the offers before buying:

Amazon is advertising up to 80 percent off on clothing, 60-65 percent off consumer electronics, up to 40 percent off mobiles and accessories. It is important to note here that such discounts can be applicable only on high-end products. “Deep discount offers like this look good in promotions to grab the buyer’s attention, so they go over budget and buy bulk, which isn’t required,” says Morjaria.

Amazon Prime Day sale has started on July 26, know all its special deals

The Samsung Galaxy Watch will be available with a discount offer of up to Rs 19,000. The Lenovo Tab M 10 FHD+ tablet will get 50 percent off and Amazon is promising to offer Apple’s 2020 iPad Air at the lowest price ever. Dell Inspiron 3511 and Asus TUF Gaming F15 will also get 35 percent discount.

The HP Chromebook x360 will get a 20 percent discount offer and the Lenovo IdeaPad gaming laptop will be listed with 25 percent off. The Amazon listing also shows that the boAt Rockerz is on sale with a discount offer of 45-65 percent.

Know about the deals of Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale which has started from 25th July

During the sale, the Realme X7 Max 5G will be available for Rs 23,499 as per the Flipkart listing. The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G processor. The Infinix Hot 10S will cost Rs 9,499, while the Realme X7 5G is listed for Rs 18,999.

The listing also states that Poco X3 Pro can be purchased for Rs 17,249. The device was originally launched for Rs 18,999. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor and 120Hz display. The price of Realme C20 was Rs 6,499, and it was a prepaid offer.