Amazon Prime Flipkart Plus and Myntra Insider Membership Know their benefits – What are the fees for Amazon Prime, Flipkart Plus and Myntra Insider Membership? Learn

You often shop through Amazon Prime, Flipkart and Mynta website. Do you know that there are many benefits of having membership of these websites. In which you get extra discount on purchasing any product, free delivery and the first booking opportunity on the launch of any new product. If you don’t know about it. So you should know about the membership details and benefits of all these websites. Let us know, how to get Amazon Prime, Flipkart Plus and Myntra Insider Membership.

Amazon Prime Membership – Amazon is going to increase its Prime membership fees from December 13. Currently, Amazon Prine membership is available for one year for Rs 999. But after December 13, this membership will be available for one year for Rs 1499. At the same time, Amazon has also increased the membership fees for three months and one month. Which will be available from December 13 for Rs 459 and Rs 179 respectively.

Benefits of Amazon Prime membership- If you have an Amazon Prime membership, then you will get unlimited free fast delivery facility on purchasing any product from Amazon’s website. Along with this, you can also enjoy videos, music and games through Amazon Prime.

Flipkart Plus Membership Unlike Amazon, Flipkart does not charge anything for its Plus membership. But for this it is necessary to have 200 Super Coins available in purchasing from Flipkart website. Actually gives 2 super coins for every 100 rupees on normal purchase from Flipkart and people who have Flipkart Plus membership. They get 4 super coins.

Benefits of Flipkart Plus Membership – With Flipkart Plus membership, you get free shipping, the chance to shop before the start of any sale, rewards for Super Coins and superior customer support. Apart from this, you can also get an additional 10% discount on your purchases with the help of Super Coins.

Myntra Insider Membership – Like Flipkart, Myntra does not charge anything for its Insider membership. But for its membership, you have to do net shopping of Rs 7000 together or shopping for the same amount in the last 12 months. After which you get Myntra Insider Membership.

Benefits of Myntra Insider Membership- With Myntra Insider membership, you can enter any of the latest fashion sales ahead of the general public. Along with this, you get 1 point for every 10 rupees purchase. With the help of which you can get a good discount on Myntra website.