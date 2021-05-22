Amazon Prime greenlights season 2 of its big-ticket fantasy web series before launching season 1 – is this the next Stranger Things?

Amazon Prime greenlights season 2 of its big-ticket fantasy web series before launching season 1 – is this the next Stranger Issues?





As Season 1 wraps manufacturing in the Czech Republic, Amazon Studios in the present day introduced it has greenlit a second season of the upcoming fantasy series The Wheel of Time, based mostly on Robert Jordan's series of best-selling novels. Each seasons, co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Footage Tv, will solely stream on Amazon Prime Video, and this modus operandi of asserting the second season of a present before releasing the first beforehand occurred with Netflix's Stranger Issues, which makes us marvel if Amazon has landed itself a present of that caliber.

"The idea Amazon Studios and Sony Footage Tv have proven in The Wheel of Time has been unbelievable to see all through the whole course of of making this present. Getting a second season order before the first season has even premiered is such a vote of confidence in the work we're doing and the property itself, and we couldn't be happier to have the ability to proceed to reside and work in the world Robert Jordan created," mentioned showrunner and government producer Rafe Judkins (Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D.). "This property is one I've beloved since I used to be an adolescent, and seeing it delivered to life with the assets to make it really worthy of what's on the web page is one thing I can't await the different followers of the books to see. And Season 2 simply retains increasing the world we inbuilt Season 1."

The Wheel of Time is one of the hottest and enduring fantasy series of all-time, with over 90 million books offered. Set in a sprawling, epic world the place magic exists and solely sure ladies are allowed to entry it, the story follows Moiraine, a member of the extremely highly effective all-female group known as the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small city of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a harmful, world-spanning journey with 5 younger women and men, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will both save or destroy humanity.

Primarily based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, which have offered greater than 90 million copies worldwide; The Wheel of Time has been tailored for OTT by government producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins (Brokers of SHIELD, Hemlock Grove). Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Pink Eagle Leisure (Winter Dragon), Ted Discipline and Mike Weber of Radar Footage (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Winter Dragon), Darren Lemke (Shazam!, Goosebumps, Winter Dragon), Marigo Kehoe and Uta Briesewitz will function government producers on The Wheel of Time, with Briesewitz set to direct the first two episodes. Rosamund Pike will function producer and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson as consulting producers. The Wheel of Time is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Footage Tv.

