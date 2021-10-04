Amazon Prime members can now send gifts with just a phone number or email address

Amazon is rolling out a new gifting feature today that will allow customers in its Prime service to send gifts to others using just an email address or phone number — no address required.

Gift givers must be an Amazon Prime member, the program is limited to the continental US, and can only be used on mobile devices. And even though Amazon has some built in security measures—the gift giver never gets access to the recipient’s mailing address—it seems like a bad idea to be used by scammers, stalkers, and those who enjoy the online harassment of others. Ripe for abuse. .

Here’s how the new feature works: The gift giver wants to surprise the recipient with a gift but doesn’t know the recipient’s mailing address. However, the giver of the gift has the recipient’s email address or phone number. The giver selects the gift on their Amazon mobile app, selects the “Add gift receipt for easy return” option during check-out, and the option to “Let the recipient provide their address” will appear. The donor then adds the recipient’s email address or mobile number.

At this point the gift giver’s card is not charged, but their payment card for the purchase amount is withheld.

The recipient then receives a notice—either via a text message or email—that there is a gift awaiting him/her from the giver. Note that if the recipient does not have an Amazon account, they can create one at this point. The recipient must have an Amazon account to accept the gift, but only the giver must be a Prime member.

The recipient can click on the notice from Amazon to see what the gift giver has sent, then she can decide whether to decline the gift, accept the gift but convert it to an Amazon gift card—to the giver. will not be notified – or, she may just accept the gift. If the recipient accepts the gift, the donor’s payment card is charged.

If the recipient ignores the gift notification altogether, it expires within a few days, and the giver gets their money back.

I asked Amazon if there is a mechanism for its members to opt out of this new service; are not there. Amazon’s stance is that if the recipient doesn’t want the gift, they can decline it, or ignore the notification. What’s to stop a troll/harasser/stalker from sending multiple gifts to a recipient, only to spam them with information, when the giver knows the recipient will not accept? Technically nothing, although the recipient can notify Amazon customer service, which will decide what action to take. Such behavior would appear to violate Amazon’s Community Guidelines.

Not everything Amazon sells is eligible for the new gifting feature, but there are “millions” of items, the company said. Eligible items include products sold by third-party sellers on Amazon and its Platform.

It’s a clever feature of Amazon that would theoretically drum up more members; Remember, you cannot accept gifts through this process without an Amazon account. It’s also a good time; The holiday shopping season is approaching and we’re already hearing warnings about shipping delays and supply shortages.

But the idea of ​​receiving a gift from someone who doesn’t have your address is problematic; The giver of the gift may have a very good reason not to know the address of the recipient. If someone spams your phone or your inbox with multiple gift alerts, even if you don’t accept or decline them, it’s up to the recipient to notify Amazon of the problem. Theoretically, since Prime members register their names, addresses, and payment methods with Amazon, they won’t risk having their account canceled by sending a fake gift. However, this is hardly an easy way to stop harassment.

Amazon says that it will be rolling out this feature in the coming weeks.