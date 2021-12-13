Amazon Prime Membership will become costlier by 50%, Know- How much will the price increase on which plan How much will the price increase on which plan?

Well, Amazon is increasing the prices of Prime membership in India, but the benefits of the subscription remain the same. Meaning- You will continue to get free delivery for one to two days to the eligible address. There will be no minimum order value requirement for free standard delivery.

The price of Amazon Prime membership in India will become costlier by 50 percent from Tuesday (December 14, 2021). The update, which was confirmed earlier this year, will be applicable to Amazon Prime service’s monthly, quarterly and annual subscription plans.

As a result, customers will get annual Prime membership at Rs 1,499, which represents an increase of 500 or more than 50 per cent from the current price (Rs 999). Similar changes will be in place for monthly and quarterly Amazon Prime membership prices.

As per the details available on the dedicated support page, the new Amazon Prime membership price in India is effective from 12 am on December 14. Meanwhile, customers can opt for the old price. Starting Tuesday, the price of Prime membership will be Rs 1,499 for customers. Monthly price also increased by about 39 per cent to Rs. 179 and the quarterly plan will increase by over 39 per cent to Rs 459.

However, this change is not going to affect existing Prime members, as they will continue to use the subscription for the duration of their subscription at no additional cost.

Not only this, as part of the subscription service, customers will get exclusive access to top deals on the e-commerce site on a daily basis and 30 minutes of early access to Lightning deals.