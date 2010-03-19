Amazon Prime Video 3.0.300.8447 APK for Android – Download

With Amazon Prime Video, users can now enjoy streaming and downloading popular movies. Amazon Prime Video offers users to rent or purchase a video and TV shows. Its catalogue consists of hundreds of thousands movies and TV shows. The feature is however available in select few countries.

TV shows includes following Amazon exclusives for amazon prime.

The Grand Tour

The Man in The High Castle

Emmy Award Winner; Tumble Leaf

Selected titles are also available for download without any additional charge. for more information you may visit prime website.

Features of Amazon Prime Video:

With APV, users can now watch or download movies and TV shows on the go via Wi-Fi or mobile data on the go.

For customers of India, Amazon Prime Video offers them to enjoy Bollywood and Indian regional hits.

During the playback, also enjoy learning the information about the IMBD data of the actors, songs and related trivia with X-Ray feature.

One of the unique features of this app is that you can watch first episode of any TV show free. However, this free episode streaming still require before and between advertisements.

Prime members of the Amazon Channels can also subscribe 100 premium and specialty channels. Few of which include HBO, SHOWTIME and STARZ. Pay for the channels you like and no cable is required. Moreover, you can cancel the subscription anytime you like. Netflix also provides same features.

Points to ponder:

Amazon Prime Videos does not include the updated list of the newly released movies.

Phone that often work flawlessly with other streaming services don’t seem to work with this app if the phone is connected via HDMI.