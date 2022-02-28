Entertainment

Amazon Prime Video announces the World Premiere of the drama thriller Jalsa, starring Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah | Amazon Prime Video announces the world premiere of thriller film ‘Jalsa’, great starcast – see poster

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Amazon Prime Video announces the World Premiere of the drama thriller Jalsa, starring Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah | Amazon Prime Video announces the world premiere of thriller film ‘Jalsa’, great starcast – see poster
Written by admin
Amazon Prime Video announces the World Premiere of the drama thriller Jalsa, starring Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah | Amazon Prime Video announces the world premiere of thriller film ‘Jalsa’, great starcast – see poster

Amazon Prime Video announces the World Premiere of the drama thriller Jalsa, starring Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah | Amazon Prime Video announces the world premiere of thriller film ‘Jalsa’, great starcast – see poster

breadcrumb

News

oi-Neeti Sudha

,

Prime Video today announced the global premiere of the much-awaited drama-thriller ‘Jalsa’. Directed by Suresh Triveni, Jalsa is jointly produced by Abudantia Entertainment and T-Series. Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan, Shafin Patel and Surya Kasibhatla will be seen in the film.

Suresh Triveni has previously worked with Vidya Balan for ‘Tumhari Sulu’ and now the pair is coming together for another feature. Also, this is also the third collaboration between Prime Video and Vidya Balan. ‘Jalsa’ will have its global premiere on March 18 on Amazon Prime Video in India and 240 countries and territories around the world.

amazon-prime-video-announces-world-premiere-drama-thriller-jalsa-starring-vidya-balan-shefali-shah

Manish Menghani, Head, Content Licensing, Amazon Prime Video said, “In the perfect blend of drama and thrill, Jalsa truly delivers a different story, which has been enhanced by performances from a stellar cast. Our association with Jalsa Abudantia Entertainment Another addition to the long-running successful collaboration which has earlier included titles like Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, Chhori.We are delighted to be back with yet another stellar performance by Vidya, which is sure to be loved by the audience. “

Gangubai Kathiawadi Weekend Box Office - Alia Bhatt's film created panic on Sunday, know 3 days collectionGangubai Kathiawadi Weekend Box Office – Alia Bhatt’s film created panic on Sunday, know 3 days collection

Vikram Malhotra, Founder and CEO, Abudantia Entertainment, said, “Jalsha Complex is an elaborate narration of the human psyche and emotional trigger that is based on an incident that has changed the lives of so many. Apart from the superb direction , Credit to the film goes to Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah and all the supporting cast. Excited for the global premiere of Jalsa in 240 countries and territories around the world.”

READ Also  Jacqueline fernandez latest photoshoot for dabboo ratani calendar

Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, T-Series said, “We have had hugely successful collaborations in the past with films like Airlift, Sherni and Chhori and I look forward to re-enacting the same magic with Jalsa. Excited to premiere the film on video as it will give the film the truly global audience it deserves.”

Jalsa is a fascinating and captivating story of the struggle narrated through the life of a top journalist and his cook. Equipped with mesmerizing performances and a scintillating storyline, Jalsa is all set to give you goosebumps.

  • satyajeet 1644574077

    Exclusive: I didn’t launch like a hero, Band Baaja Baaraat – Saawariya was not made for me: Satyajit Dubey

  • gehraiyaan film review 1644517563

    ‘Ghehraiyaan’ movie review – Heart sinks on the powerful performance of Deepika and Siddhant in the story of complex relationships

  • liger vijay deverakonda 1644423085

    South superstar Vijay Deverekonda’s Bollywood debut: Liger sold in crores, biggest deal ever

  • unpaused naya safar review 1642706288

    ‘Unpaused: Naya Safar’ review – Heartwarming stories of love, hope and trust amid pandemic and lockdown

  • pushpaa 1641207709 jpg pagespeed ic svo ag0yp6 1641443809

    Big danger of Corona, Allu Arjun’s superhit ‘Pushpa’ released on OTT, big news for fans

  • vickyandkatrina 1639024408

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal sold all their wedding videos for 80 crores, signed a deal worth crores, details

  • chhorii film review 1637855636

    ‘Chhori’ review – Nusrat Bharucha’s film has been successful in intimidating and raising some important issues

  • chhorii 1631598142

    Chhori Trailer: Fantastic trailer of Nushrat Bharuch’s film, the film is releasing on Amazon Prime

  • yashraj films 1635520030

    Yash Raj Films and Amazon Prime Video partner for 4 much awaited big budget films, know details

  • jay1 1634979959

    Exclusive Interview: If big film makers support horror films, then big stars will also join- Jai Ke

  • sardar udham film review 1634296582

    ‘Sardar Udham’ movie review – This page of history touches the heart, Vicky Kaushal’s brilliant performance

  • bell bottom3 1634118896

    Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Bellbottom’ a blockbuster film made on Prime Video in India, the actor thanked the fans

english summary

Amazon Prime Video announces the World Premiere of the drama thriller Jalsa on 18th March with a riveting poster, featuring Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah and others.

Story first published: Monday, February 28, 2022, 11:36 [IST]

#Amazon #Prime #Video #announces #World #Premiere #drama #thriller #Jalsa #starring #Vidya #Balan #Shefali #Shah #Amazon #Prime #Video #announces #world #premiere #thriller #film #Jalsa #great #starcast #poster

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Will John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi Starrer Beat Janhvi Kapoor

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment