Amazon Prime Video announces the World Premiere of the drama thriller Jalsa, starring Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah | Amazon Prime Video announces the world premiere of thriller film ‘Jalsa’, great starcast – see poster

Amazon Prime Video announces the World Premiere of the drama thriller Jalsa, starring Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah

Prime Video today announced the global premiere of the much-awaited drama-thriller ‘Jalsa’. Directed by Suresh Triveni, Jalsa is jointly produced by Abudantia Entertainment and T-Series. Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan, Shafin Patel and Surya Kasibhatla will be seen in the film.

Suresh Triveni has previously worked with Vidya Balan for ‘Tumhari Sulu’ and now the pair is coming together for another feature. Also, this is also the third collaboration between Prime Video and Vidya Balan. ‘Jalsa’ will have its global premiere on March 18 on Amazon Prime Video in India and 240 countries and territories around the world.

Manish Menghani, Head, Content Licensing, Amazon Prime Video said, “In the perfect blend of drama and thrill, Jalsa truly delivers a different story, which has been enhanced by performances from a stellar cast. Our association with Jalsa Abudantia Entertainment Another addition to the long-running successful collaboration which has earlier included titles like Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, Chhori.We are delighted to be back with yet another stellar performance by Vidya, which is sure to be loved by the audience. “

Vikram Malhotra, Founder and CEO, Abudantia Entertainment, said, “Jalsha Complex is an elaborate narration of the human psyche and emotional trigger that is based on an incident that has changed the lives of so many. Apart from the superb direction , Credit to the film goes to Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah and all the supporting cast. Excited for the global premiere of Jalsa in 240 countries and territories around the world.”

Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, T-Series said, “We have had hugely successful collaborations in the past with films like Airlift, Sherni and Chhori and I look forward to re-enacting the same magic with Jalsa. Excited to premiere the film on video as it will give the film the truly global audience it deserves.”

Jalsa is a fascinating and captivating story of the struggle narrated through the life of a top journalist and his cook. Equipped with mesmerizing performances and a scintillating storyline, Jalsa is all set to give you goosebumps.

Amazon Prime Video announces the World Premiere of the drama thriller Jalsa on 18th March with a riveting poster, featuring Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah and others.

Story first published: Monday, February 28, 2022, 11:36 [IST]