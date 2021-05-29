Amazon Prime Video Issues Gag Order For Samantha Akkineni





Mumbai: Days earlier than the discharge of Manoj Bajpayee's much-awaited collection, The Household Man 2, has fallen underneath controversies after quite a few protests started calling for a ban on the present because it allegedly hurts the feelings of Eelam Tamils and in addition individuals of Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Minister of Info and Broadcasting, Manoj Thangaraj, has written to Info and Broadcasting, Prakash Javedkar to ban on screening of the present on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. As per many protestors, it allegedly depicts 'Tamil as terrorists'.

Because the protests proceed, now Amazon Prime Video has issued a gag order to Samantha Akkineni, barring her from talking concerning the present. A commerce supply instructed Bollywood Hungama, "There are at all times protests to sure characters or portrayals in movies or collection, this comes for the reason that viewers are solely uncovered to a small a part of what to anticipate, which may look a sure manner. Within the case with Samantha's character in The Household Man 2, individuals have taken an objection to her character, however they've probably not seen the total vary of what she portrays. Amazon Prime Video like most content material creators want to keep away from controversies previous to the discharge of their enterprise. The gag order to chorus from converse concerning the present is precisely that, so the viewers feeling and sentiments which were harm might be assuaged."

Nevertheless, after the rising controversy, the makers had put up a clarification on the problem and wrote, "Some assumptions and impressions have been made based mostly on simply a few pictures within the trailer. Lots of our lead solid members, in addition to key members of the inventive & writing group, are Tamilians. We're very cognizant of the emotions of the Tamil individuals and Tamil tradition and don't have anything however the utmost love and respect in the direction of our Tamil individuals. Now we have put in years of onerous work into this present, and we've taken nice pains to convey to our audiences a delicate, balanced, and riveting story – very similar to we did in Season 1 of the present. We request everybody to attend and watch the present when it releases. We all know you'll admire it when you watch it."

The Household Man season 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni is all set for June 4 launch. The net collection has an ensemble solid of Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Gul Panag, Priyamani, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur, Samantha Akkineni, Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami, and N Alagamperumal.