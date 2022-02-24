Amazon Prime Video Launches Its New Brand Campaign ‘See Where It Taxes You’! Amazon Prime Video Launches Its New Brand Campaign ‘See Where It Taxes You’!

Entertainment

2022-02-24
Television

Filmibeat Desk

Amazon Prime Video has launched its new brand campaign in India today. ‘See Where It Taxes You’ showcases Prime Video’s role in the lives of customers and highlights how immersive entertainment inspires all of us to pursue our life’s ambitions and goals. In its 5 year journey in India, Amazon Prime Video has become an integral part of customers’ lives as their favorite entertainment destination. With the main idea of ​​”see where it takes you”,

The new campaign highlights the endless possibilities that begins with entertainment and seeks to foster a two-way conversation between storytellers and fans, communities and creators. Two of Prime Video India’s most loved and iconic shows, The Family Man and Four More Shots Please! Showcasing the show, the campaign comprises two films, the first of which was launched this week.

The first film brings to life a relatable setting in the lives of a young couple and depicts how the popular Amazon Original show, The Family Man, not only provides an immersive entertainment experience, but also helps them rekindle their romance. inspires.

It is also woven into the narrative X-ray feature that enhances the immersive experience Prime Video offers. Sushant Sriram, Director, SVOD Business, Amazon Prime Video India, said, “Over the past 5 years, our customers have increasingly seen us as a trusted friend – someone they can trust to deliver something in a variety of genres and languages. Entertain them with great shows and movies.

Stories that not only entertain but also take the audience on a journey that sometimes involves self-discovery and personal inspiration. Our new brand campaign invites customers to join this fascinating journey and see where it takes them!” Jointly conceptualized by Amazon Prime Video and Ogilvy India, the 360-degree campaign TV, print, digital And on social channels.

Digital Platform Amazon Prime Video Launches Its New Brand Campaign ‘See Where It Taxes You’! Take a look on it.

Thursday, February 24, 2022, 16:55 [IST]

READ Also  Hansal Mehta, Adil Hussain Mourn

