Amazon Prime Video – Manoj Bajpayee welcomes New Zealand cricket in Srikant Tiwari style! Amazon Prime Video – Manoj Bajpayee welcomes New Zealand cricket in Srikant Tiwari style!

Television oi-Salman Khan

Amazon Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, is bringing New Year celebrations to its viewers as the platform gears up to enter the live cricket streaming play from January 1, 2022. To mark the occasion and welcome New Zealand Cricket to the Prime Video family, Manoj Bajpayee from the most viewed Amazon Original, The Family Man, and Inside Edge and Four More Shots Please!

Exclusive – I was jumped on hearing the script of 83, why was a film not made on it earlier – Pankaj Tripathi

Amazon Originals star Sayani Gupta and Kane Williamson were seen having an interesting conversation with star cricketers from New Zealand men’s and women’s team including Sophie Devine, Suzy Bates, Amelia Kerr, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson. Through the conversation, Manoj and Sayani spoke in depth about the team’s strategy to face the Indian women’s and men’s team during their upcoming tours of New Zealand in February and November 2022 respectively.

Also both the actors have surprised the cricketers and the audience with their knowledge and love towards cricket. New Zealand national team captain Manoj and Kane Williamson also had a fun chat with each other. Being the family man, Manoj welcomed Kane into the Prime Video family and taught Kane to say ‘Don’t even be a minimum cow’, in true Srikant Tiwari style.

Kane reveals the similarities between Cricket and Manoj’s hugely popular show, talks about a healthy dose of drama and entertainment. Kane listed Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman as the players he would love to have in his team but upon learning that Manoj had played cricket in school, he was even included in his team. offered to keep.

Before leaving and in an interesting turn of events, much to the surprise of Manoj, Kane mentions Mirzapur from Amazon Prime Video as his favorite show. You can watch the full conversation here. Talking about his conversation with Kane Williamson, Manoj Bajpayee said, “I played cricket in school and was excited to have the opportunity to talk to Kane, who is known not only to be a legend on the pitch but also to be a good off-pitch. Known all over the world for being human.

Apart from his batting style, I think his smile and sense of humor is fascinating and I would definitely like to share the screen with him again, if not the pitch! I am thrilled that we will get to see New Zealand cricket matches on Amazon Prime Video and wish Kane all the best for the upcoming tournament.” Elaborating on her interactions with New Zealand’s women’s and men’s cricket teams, Sayani Gupta said,

“I play a cricket analyst in Inside Edge and a journalist in Four More Shots Please! And interacting with these amazing New Zealand cricketers is like taking a small part of my many on-screen personalities into real life. As an avid cricket lover, it was a pleasure to interact with both the men’s and women’s teams and I wish them all the very best for the upcoming season,

Especially when they face the Indian men’s and women’s cricket teams in 2022. I can’t wait to watch the action live on Amazon Prime Video.” whatever they want. The upcoming series will be Prime Video’s first foray into live cricket in India,” said Gaurav Gandhi, Country Head, Amazon Prime Video, India.

“The New Zealand cricket team has built a reputation for being one of the best in the sport and undoubtedly cricket fans in India will be delighted to experience the exciting sporting action live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. We look forward to starting our live cricket journey in 2022. Excited – An action-packed year in which both the Indian women’s and men’s teams will tour New Zealand.

Today is truly the first day of our sports journey.” Prime members will be able to stream the much-awaited series between the Indian and New Zealand women’s cricket teams exclusively in February 2022, as well as the Indian and New Zealand men’s cricket teams currently playing the game. Scheduled for November 2022.

This is in addition to matches currently played between men’s teams as part of Bangladesh’s tour of New Zealand in January 2022, South Africa tour in February 2022, Australia tour in March 2022 and the Netherlands in March/April 2022. are about to be played.

Had an amazing time speaking with Kane Williamson, captain, New Zealand Men’s Cricket team. A super cricketer & also a wonderful human. Watch the conversation & don’t forget to watch



#LiveCricketOnPrime

from 1st Jan 2022



#NewBigINNINGSONPrime @PrimeVideoIN

https://t.co/BDnAE7wgt9 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj)



December 20, 2021

Manoj Bajpayee’s father is serious, hospitalized, the actor left the shooting and came to see his father

After Salman Khan, Manoj Bajpayee now filed a case against KRK, himself reached the court!

Manoj Bajpayee’s befitting reply to Sunil Pal’s ‘fallen man’ comment, stopped speaking!

How will Manoj Bajpayee’s character be in ‘Dial 100’? revealed

Comedian Sunil Pal calls Manoj Bajpayee ‘a fallen person’, accused of serving obscene content!

The trailer of Manoj Bajpayee and Neena Gupta’s ‘Dial 100’ was a big hit, Bollywood celebs reacted like this

Trailer release of Manoj Bajpayee, Sakshi Tanwar’s powerful thriller ‘Dial 100’, Neena Gupta surprise package

Manoj Bajpayee and Neena Gupta’s film ‘Dial 100’ to premiere on Zee5, first look

Ray web series review: Four interesting stories of Satyajit Ray, Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao won hearts

Amazon Prime Video captivates with its incredible soundtrack from ‘The Family Man’!

UP Police posted this video from The Family Man 2 series, Manoj Bajpayee reacted!

Manoj Bajpayee hikes fees after the success of The Family Man 2, doubles the fee for season 3!

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Sunny Deol wishes Dharmendra on his 86th Birthday, Post viral now! Sunny Deol's post surfaced on Dharmendra's birthday, wished with a great picture! Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Amazon Prime Video – Manoj Bajpayee welcomes New Zealand cricket in Srikant Tiwari style! Take a look into it.

Story first published: Monday, December 20, 2021, 17:01 [IST]