Amazon prime video release Original Series Inside Edge Season 3 Trailer must watch. Amazon Prime Video releases Inside Edge season 3 trailer

Television oi-Prachi Dixit

Inside Edge’s third season trailer has been released by Amazon Prime Video and Excel Media & Entertainment. Created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Kanishk Sharma, the new season will see a big game again. Prime members Inside Edge Season 3 all 10 episodes streamed on 3 December 2021 in over 240 countries and territories worldwide Is. This intriguing story progresses in the third installment promising more surprises, more suspense, and more entertainment.

Let us tell you that this time Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadda, Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Akshay Oberoi, Siddharth Gupta and Amit Sial will be seen in the third season of Inside Edge. This time again, the behind-the-scenes game makes the third season of Inside Edge more interesting than the first.

Creator Karan Anshuman said, “With Inside Edge 3, it has always been our intention to pick up where we left off last season and offer a storyline with new storylines, twists, characters and oddities that will make you feel better. Keep the audience curious.

From Vikrant Bhaisaab’s encounter to Mumbai Maverick’s way to the biggest place in Indian cricket, this season’s plot is engrossing and brings you surprises and mysteries you never expected.

Director Kanishk Verma while sharing the information said that we have tried to connect each and every character to the core of the plot, so whatever happens on screen the viewer instantly connects with it and draws them towards this interesting story. Season 3 will soon reveal new secrets and new strategies on and off the field as well.

READ Also Kapil Sharma shared new photos of daughter Anaira: Kapil Sharma shared new photos of daughter Anaira Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Amazon prime video release Original Series Inside Edge Season 3 Trailer must watch

Story first published: Monday, November 22, 2021, 16:15 [IST]