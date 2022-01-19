Amazon Prime Video released a new song from its upcoming Hindi anthology, Unpaused Naya Safar! Amazon Prime Video announces its upcoming Hindi anthology

Tv oi-Salman Khan

Following the launch of the trailer of the upcoming Amazon Unique Unposed: Naya Safar, the streaming service as we speak released Naya Safar, an lovely and heart-warming observe from the anthology. Composed by the musical duo Sachin-Jigar, the song conveys the identical message of hope and positivity because the theme of the movie. Amit Mishra has adorned it along with his personal notes, which additionally has a rap by Shakespeare. The lyrics of Naya Safar are penned by Kausar Munir.

After Aryan Khan case, Shahrukh Khan did the primary submit on social media, followers mentioned ‘King is again!’

Elaborating on the song, music composer duo Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya mentioned, “The new Safar Song revolves across the theme of gratitude and new beginnings. There are occasions in our lives after we really feel that every little thing is over. It is achieved, nothing is left, and so forth.

However we should do not forget that our internal energy and the spirit of perseverance is the driving power that drives us to face all odds and transfer ahead as a winner.

Naya Safar is one such song that acts as a motivation and rejuvenates the hearts of the listeners with hope and positivity. Kausar Munir’s lyrics convey the spirit and essence fantastically, whereas Amit Mishra has achieved full justice to his vocals.

Shakespeare’s rap provides one other ingredient to the song. We hope that the viewers will love Naya Safar.” Unpaused: Naya Safar brings to the viewers 5 distinctive tales that present a window into how COVID 19 has modified us; it has made us stronger than ever earlier than. Discovered to worth life and emotions extra.

These tales depicting uncooked human feelings like love, need, concern and friendship, these tales are narrated by Shikha Maken (Gond ke laddu), Ruchir Arun (Teen Tigada), Nupur Asthana (The Couple), Ayyappa KM (Warfare Room) And filmmakers like Nagraj Manjule (Vaikunth) have introduced it to life with utmost sensitivity. Prime members in India and in 240 international locations and territories can stream Unposed: Naya Safar, January 21, 2022:

Pavitra Rishta 2 Trailer: Ankita Lokhande – Shaheer’s romance will come once more in Manav- Archana’s life

Shefali Shah’s collection ‘Human’ tops the viewership charts on Disney+ Hotstar, extra views

Makers of Shefali Shah’s internet collection ‘Human’ shared a highly effective video, what occurred behind the scenes

The place did Shefali Shah’s character get the proper path in Human internet collection, know the report right here

Unique: In typical Bollywood movies, girls have change into equal to males – Shefali Shah

Makar Sankranti 2022: 6 huge movies released on OTT – collection, should look ahead to you, full record

Prime Video announces the gathering Unposed, tales of hope and victory can be seen!

Shefali Shah talks about her position within the upcoming collection “Human” – Most attention-grabbing

Lara Dutta on working with Naseeruddin Shah in ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharvati’ – This occurred for the primary time

Raveena Tandon’s collection ‘Aranyak’ information, joins world prime 10 TV exhibits

Trailer launch of Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Soha’s collection “Kaun Banega Shikharvati”, the story of the distinctive household

Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari will quickly be seen in Hotstar’s gripping medical drama ‘Human’!

Keep up to date with each information of the movie business and get film evaluations READ Also Neetu Kapoor Revealed She And Rishi Kapoor Fainted On Their Own Wedding Permit Notifications You have got already subscribed

english abstract Amazon Prime Video released a new song from its upcoming Hindi anthology, Unpaused Naya Safar! Learn the small print which is out.

Story first revealed: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 15:30 [IST]