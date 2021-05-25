Amazon Prime’s epic crime web series promises to pit father against son in an epic battle of blood vs. honour





Amazon Prime Video India immediately launched the official trailer of their upcoming Brazilian authentic web series, Dom – a crime drama impressed by the true story of a father and son on reverse sides of the warfare on medicine in Rio de Janeiro. The Brazilian Amazon Authentic Series will stream in its authentic Portuguese language and can be dubbed in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu for Indian audiences.That includes eight one hour-long episodes, Dom is produced by Conspiração, with Breno Silveira as showrunner and can premiere on June 4 in greater than 240 nations and territories solely on Amazon Prime Video.

Dom follows Victor, a younger diver who, by a twist of destiny, turns into a army intelligence agent and embraces the warfare on medicine as his life mission. Through the years, he comes to face the disillusionment of an infinite warfare, and watches his personal son, Pedro, succumb to the enemy he tirelessly fought against: Cocaine. Pedro turns into an addict in addition to one of essentially the most needed criminals in Rio de Janeiro: Pedro Dom. Watch the hard-hitting trailer, which pits father against son in a battle of blood vs. honour, under:

Starring alongside Gabriel Leone (Pedro) and Flavio Tolezani (Victor) are Filipe Bragança, Raquel Villar, Isabella Santoni, Ramon Francisco, Digão Ribeiro, Fabio Lago, Julia Konrad and André Mattos, amongst others. Dom is directed by Vicente Kubrusly and Breno Silveira, who additionally leads the writing staff, which incorporates Fabio Mendes, Higia Ikeda, Carolina Neves and Marcelo Vindicatto. The series is produced by Renata Brandão e Ramona Bakker from Conspiração. Antonio Pinto composed the unique soundtrack.

