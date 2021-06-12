Amazon Prime’s next stand-up comedy special with Karunesh Talwar promises to leave your belly aching with laughter





If laughter is the very best medication, Amazon Prime Video certain has the right dose of comedy lined up for its viewers. Promising to take its viewers by a rolercoaster of belly-aching laughs, the streaming platform at this time introduced the stand-up special Aalas Motaapa Ghabraahat, which options common stand-up comic Karunesh Talwar. The upcoming providing is Karunesh Talwar’s second stand-up comedy special with Amazon Prime Video after his hilarious maiden act, Pata Nahi Par Bolna Hai, which had left the viewers rolling with laughter. Additionally Learn – Sherni Vidya Balan REVEALS why ‘it is a problem’ to discover massive male stars for her movies [EXCLUSIVE]

Trying to have the identical impact this time round as nicely, the upcoming side-splitting and humorous act by Karunesh Talwar promises to make viewers throughout the globe roll on the ground in laughter on the again of his rib-tickling jokes and on-screen persona. The stand-up special will see him discuss all in regards to the relationships that he shares with his mother and father and girlfriend, his try in the direction of being extra self-aware, and the truth that we’re all simply modified variations of our mother and father. Additionally Learn – The Household Man 2 actor Manoj Bajpayee picks his favorite net collection from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Sony Liv

Karunesh Talwar, stand-up comedian artist mentioned, “I’m returning to Amazon Prime Video for my second special, ‘Aalas Motaapa Ghabraahat,’ and it’s extremely thrilling to be again on the platform, particularly after all of the love and help I’ve acquired for the primary special. In these distinctive and tough circumstances which have prevailed over the previous yr and a half, it’s an infinite privilege to even get to do stand-up, not to mention put out a comedy special. I’ve tried to keep genuine and true to myself, and mentioned what I believe is humorous. I hope the viewers at residence take pleasure in it as a lot because the reside viewers did. It’s about subjects just about anybody can relate to, as a result of regardless that we’re all completely different, I believe many components of the human expertise are related for nearly everybody. I’m immensely grateful for the chance to do that, and I hope the viewers love the present.” Additionally Learn – Trending OTT Information At this time: Asha Negi goes wild within the Khwabon Ke Parindey trailer, Samantha Akkineni hikes her price, teen thriller Merciless Summer time launched

Aalas Motaapa Ghabraahat will completely premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 15th June 2021.

