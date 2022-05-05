Amazon Red Hot Deals Discount And Offers On Oppo A15s Redmi Note 11 Samsung Galaxy M12 Smartphones Price – Redemption offers on Redmi Note 11, Oppo A15s and Samsung Galaxy M12, chance to buy cheap from Amazon

If you are looking to buy a smartphone and are looking for a good deal, then there are great offers on Amazon India. Under the Red Hot Deals running on Amazon India, you can take great discounts on branded smartphones like Samsung, Redmi, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, OnePlus. If your budget is less than Rs 10000 and you want to get a good phone then many options will be available here. Let us tell you about the three smartphones available on discount in Red Hot Deals on Amazon, which come with great features. These include Samsung Galaxy M12, Oppo A15s and Redmi Note 11.

Samsung Galaxy M12: Rs 8,999

Samsung Galaxy M12 smartphone comes in less than Rs 10000. But in the sale it can be taken at a low price. 6000mAh battery has been given in the handset. This phone has a quad camera with 48 megapixel primary camera. The handset can be purchased in Blue and Black colors. Samsung Galaxy M12 has 48 megapixel primary camera, 2 sensors of 5 megapixels and 2 megapixels. The handset has an 8-megapixel front camera.

Buying the smartphone with the exchange offer will get a discount of up to Rs 9,450. On the other hand, a discount of up to Rs 1000 will be available on taking the phone with ICICI Bank credit card EMI transaction. Apart from this, the option of no-cost EMI will also be available with standard EMI. With all the offers, the phone can be taken for Rs 8,999.

Oppo A15s: Rs 8,991

This Oppo phone will get 10 percent (up to Rs.1000) discount on the phone with ICICI, Kotak and RBL bank cards. Apart from this, there is an exchange offer of up to Rs 9,450 on the phone. The phone can also be purchased at no-cost EMI. According to Amazon, the phone will be available for up to Rs 8,991 with bank offers.

Oppo A15s has a triple rear camera setup with 13 megapixel primary, 2 megapixel depth and 2 megapixel macro lens. The 8 megapixel AI Beautification front camera is available in the phone. The handset has a 6.52 inch HD + display. There is a 4230mAh battery to power the phone. The phone comes with Color OS 2.0 based Android version 10 operating system. The handset has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB inbuilt storage.

Redmi Note 11: Rs 10,749

You can buy this budget phone of Redmi with discount in Red Hot Deals. The price of the phone is listed on Amazon for Rs 12,999. On purchasing the handset, you can avail a discount of Rs 1,250 by applying a coupon. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 11,700 on the smartphone. Up to 10 percent discount will also be available with ICICI Bank, Kotak and RBL credit cards. Apart from this, there is also no-cost EMI. With the offers, there is a chance to buy the handset for Rs 10,749.

Redmi Note 11 has a 6.43-inch screen with an aspect ratio of 20: 9. The refresh rate of the screen is 90Hz. The phone has 50 megapixel quad rear camera, 8 megapixel ultra wide, 2 megapixel macro and portrait lens. The handset also has a 13-megapixel front camera. The handset has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB inbuilt storage. The phone has Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. The storage can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card.