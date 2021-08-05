amazon sale samsung note 20 oneplus 9 pro vivo x60 pro price specifications – Samsung phone is getting cheaper by Rs 31000, so much discount is being available on OnePlus and Vivo

Samsung premium phones 2021: There are many smartphones in the Indian mobile market, whose price ranges from Rs 5 thousand to Rs 1 lakh. Today we are going to tell about some such smartphones, in which premium features, looks and specifications have been given. Although their actual price is high, some premium phones are getting good discounts on Amazon. Today we are going to tell about the discounts and offers available on Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Vivo X60 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

The Great Freedom Festival sale is going on on e-commerce platform Amazon, which will run from August 5 to August 9. According to the poster released on the official website, up to 40 percent off will be available on mobiles and accessories. Also, up to 60 percent discount can be availed on home appliances in this sale. Let us know on which discounts and offers are being given by Samsung, Vivo and OnePlus.

Samsung galaxy note 20 price

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 can be purchased from Amazon for Rs 54,999 during the sale, while its old price is shown at Rs 86,000. Also, 10 percent discount can be availed on this phone with the help of SBI credit card. S Pen is given in this phone, which helps in writing on the screen. 8 GB RAM is available in this phone. This phone has a 6.7 inch display. It has 256 GB of internal storage. It has a triple camera setup on the back panel, in which a 64-megapixel primary camera has been given.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G price

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G was launched in India this year and is a flagship phone. This phone has a quad camera setup on the back panel, which has been prepared by Hasselblad. In this, monochrome sensors of 48 megapixels, 50 megapixels, 8 megapixels and 2 megapixels can be given. It has a Snapdragon 888 processor. Also, this phone comes with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display, which has a refresh rate of 120Hz. Its price on Amazon is Rs 64,999 and a coupon of Rs 4,000 is available, which reduces the price.



Vivo X60 Pro price

Vivo X60 Pro is a premium smartphone and it has also been launched this year. During the sale, it is listed on Amazon for Rs 49990, while the old price is Rs 54,999. This phone has 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. Also, a triple camera setup has been given on the back panel, while a 32-megapixel selfie camera has been given. This phone has a 6.56 inch display.





