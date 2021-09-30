Amazon settles with activists who say they were illegally fired.

Amazon has settled with two of its most prominent internal critics, halting public hearings over allegations that the company illegally fired the pair, lawyers for the parties told an administrative judge on Wednesday.

Former employees, Emily Cunningham and Maran Costa, said A statement said Amazon must pay their back wages and “post notices to all of its technical and warehouse workers nationwide that Amazon cannot fire workers for organizing and exercising their rights.” ” He called the agreement “a victory for the defense of workers’ rights”.

couple has said he was fired last year because he publicly pushed the company to downplay its impact on climate change and address concerns about its warehouse workers. Amazon says former employees repeatedly broke internal policies.

“We have reached a mutual agreement that addresses the legal issues in this matter and welcomes the resolution of this matter,” Amazon spokesman Jose Negrete said on Wednesday.