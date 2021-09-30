Amazon settles with activists who say they were illegally fired.
Amazon has settled with two of its most prominent internal critics, halting public hearings over allegations that the company illegally fired the pair, lawyers for the parties told an administrative judge on Wednesday.
Former employees, Emily Cunningham and Maran Costa, said A statement said Amazon must pay their back wages and “post notices to all of its technical and warehouse workers nationwide that Amazon cannot fire workers for organizing and exercising their rights.” ” He called the agreement “a victory for the defense of workers’ rights”.
couple has said he was fired last year because he publicly pushed the company to downplay its impact on climate change and address concerns about its warehouse workers. Amazon says former employees repeatedly broke internal policies.
“We have reached a mutual agreement that addresses the legal issues in this matter and welcomes the resolution of this matter,” Amazon spokesman Jose Negrete said on Wednesday.
The agreement came at a high-wire moment for Amazon, which has promised to be “earth’s best employer” and a tight labor market in the United States by hiring 40,000 corporate and tech workers and 125,000 warehouse workers. I am looking.
In 2018, Ms. Costa and Ms. Cunningham, who worked as designers at Amazon’s Seattle headquarters, were part of a small group of employees who publicly called on the company to do more to address its climate impact. inspired. He channeled his efforts into an organization, Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, and helped get more than 8,700 of Amazon’s affiliates to support its efforts.
Over time, Ms. Cunningham and Ms. Costa broadened their opposition. When Amazon told them they violated their external communications policy by speaking publicly about the business, their group organized 400 employees to speak up, too, to make a point for intentionally violating the policy. .
At the start of the pandemic, they announced an internal program for warehouse workers to talk to technical workers about the safety conditions of their workplace. Soon after, Amazon fired both women. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, wrote to Amazon expressing concern over potential retaliation, and Tim Bray, an Internet pioneer and former vice president of Amazon’s cloud computing group, resigned in protest.
This spring, lawyers for the National Labor Relations Board said they found merit in Ms. Costa and Ms. Cunningham’s allegations that they were fired in retaliation for their organizing. The agency’s Seattle office then brought a case against Amazon, stating that the company “selectively and unequivocally implemented its face-to-face neutral external communications and solicitation policies to prohibit employees from engaging in protected, substantive activities.” To be.”
The hearing, which was to begin on Tuesday morning, got delayed due to a settlement between the two sides.
The matter is one of several tussles with the company’s labor board since the start of the pandemic. Most notably, in August, an NLRB hearing officer recommended that the agency throw a union election at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala., finding that Amazon’s “conduct required the laboratory to conduct a fair election.” intervened in the situation.” Amazon denies any interference and has vowed to appeal if the regional office of the Labor Board agrees with the recommendation and formally reverses the election, which rejected the union.
#Amazon #settles #activists #illegally #fired
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.