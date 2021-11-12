Amazon Staten Island Workers Withdraw Request for Union Vote
Workers at four Amazon warehouses on Staten Island have withdrawn their request for a union vote, raising doubts about the future of the event, which could have led to a second election at the Amazon workplace in less than a year.
The group asked to withdraw its petition for the election on Friday and it was approved by the National Labor Relations Board.
Christian Smalls, a former employee of Amazon, said the board had told his group that more signatures were needed to show that enough workers were willing to vote. He said the group signed more workers to plan to replenish them.
Amazon spokeswoman Kelly Nantel said in a statement that the company is “focused on listening directly to our employees and constantly improving on their behalf.”
The unionization push reflects the growing labor challenges facing Amazon and other large employers as the epidemic has given workers a stronger hand for the first time in decades. But the shock to workers’ unions in Staten Island shows how difficult it is to form unions among the country’s largest companies, especially Amazon. The company promotes an average starting salary of $ 18 per hour, and has aggressively pushed back past efforts through signage in buildings and mandatory meetings with workers.
Mr. Small’s attempt is not by an established union, but instead by the Amazon Labor Union, a group of current and former Amazon workers, with the aim of establishing an independent union. The group spent six months collecting signatures from workers requesting a vote, and submitted those signatures to the Labor Board last month.
The board determined that the signatures represent at least 30 percent of the workers of the proposed bargaining unit, the required threshold. This decision laid the groundwork for next spring’s elections.
Unions typically file with signatures much higher than the 30 percent threshold, labor experts say, because support has historically declined during the campaign. Amazon has said for weeks that it does not believe the threshold has been reached, saying more people worked on the buildings than the Amazon Labor Union initially suggested. Organizers applied to represent 5,500 workers, but Amazon said in documents submitted to the labor board that the facility had done more than 9,600 jobs.
The Amazon Labor Union continued to recruit workers and this week put up a sign saying “Free weeds and food from ALU” in a tent set up near a bus stop near the warehouse. Mr Small said he gave the Labor Board 400 additional signatures, after initially accepting his petition, although he knew the agency had decided he needed more.
He also said that Amazon has submitted payroll data to the labor union which shows that the company believes that half of the people who signed the card for the union are no longer working for the company. Ms. Nantel declined to comment.
The New York Times reported this year that the company’s turnover was about 150 percent in one year, although the epidemic boosted labor market turnover.
Understand Amazon’s employment system
The organizers are focusing on the Staten Island warehouse, known as JFK8, which serves as Amazon’s flagship pipeline to New York City. It employs over 5,000 people. Over time, organizers stepped up their efforts to include three small Amazon facilities in the same industrial park.
Workers at JFK8 have accused Amazon of illegally interfering with their organizing rights. Staff advocates at the National Labor Relations Board have found some qualifications to pursue at least three of their cases, and many more are still being investigated, the agency said.
In April, Amazon launched Besmer, Ala. The warehouse here lost the union election, the most serious union threat the company has faced in its history. The Labor Party’s efforts have resulted in the approval of Senator Bernie Sanders’ visit and President Biden’s support. Some of Amazon’s anti-union measures prompted a Labor official to recommend dropping the results and re-running the election, with Amazon saying it would appeal.
Amazon has about 1.5 million employees and plans to hire hundreds of thousands of seasonal and permanent workers in the United States this fall. The company’s chief financial officer, Brian Olsawski, said last month that the biggest hurdle in its work was not the supply chain or warehouse space but the ability to keep and retain enough workers as it expands.
For example, he said, sometimes Amazon sends packages over long distances or through faster, more expensive methods, if there are not enough workers available to process orders in the warehouse closest to the customer.
Amazon has raised wages and offered bonuses to attract workers to a tight labor market, and Mr Olsawski told investors that labor challenges would cost the company $ 4 billion in the holiday quarter alone.
