Amazon Staten Island Workers Withdraw Request for Union Vote

The unionization push reflects the growing labor challenges facing Amazon and other large employers as the epidemic has given workers a stronger hand for the first time in decades. But the shock to workers’ unions in Staten Island shows how difficult it is to form unions among the country’s largest companies, especially Amazon. The company promotes an average starting salary of $ 18 per hour, and has aggressively pushed back past efforts through signage in buildings and mandatory meetings with workers.

Mr. Small’s attempt is not by an established union, but instead by the Amazon Labor Union, a group of current and former Amazon workers, with the aim of establishing an independent union. The group spent six months collecting signatures from workers requesting a vote, and submitted those signatures to the Labor Board last month.

The board determined that the signatures represent at least 30 percent of the workers of the proposed bargaining unit, the required threshold. This decision laid the groundwork for next spring’s elections.

Unions typically file with signatures much higher than the 30 percent threshold, labor experts say, because support has historically declined during the campaign. Amazon has said for weeks that it does not believe the threshold has been reached, saying more people worked on the buildings than the Amazon Labor Union initially suggested. Organizers applied to represent 5,500 workers, but Amazon said in documents submitted to the labor board that the facility had done more than 9,600 jobs.

The Amazon Labor Union continued to recruit workers and this week put up a sign saying “Free weeds and food from ALU” in a tent set up near a bus stop near the warehouse. Mr Small said he gave the Labor Board 400 additional signatures, after initially accepting his petition, although he knew the agency had decided he needed more.