Amazon Swears By Astro, Its New Robot, Is So Much More Than Alexa On Wheels

“Customers just don’t want Alexa on wheels,” Amazon’s head of devices Dave Limp said Tuesday at a company event. Then they began offering a technology-packed household robot that looked a lot like … Alexa on Wheels.

Less than four years in the making, the tiny robot, called Astro, has a large screen and cameras attached to a wheeled base that can navigate a home. It was part of the company’s annual device event, where Amazon unveiled a range of products, including a smart thermostat, an upgrade to its Echo lineup, and a children’s device for interactive video messaging.

Of all the products it showed, Amazon was clearly the most excited about the Astro, which was shown as the finale. And from the start, the company tried to reconcile the differences between the Astro and the company’s digital assistant Alexa. Amazon said the Astro’s large eyes on the screen, and distinct vocals, helped give the machine a “unique personality.” (At a starting price of $1,000, the Astro is also a lot more expensive than most Alexa-enabled devices.)

But the main uses offered by Amazon seem to reflect some of the capabilities of its Alexa and related products, which already have voice and camera monitoring in different rooms of a home. However, it goes on, and Mr. Limp said customers can send robots to check on people and various pets – for example, by lifting a camera on a telescopic arm to see if the flame on the stove is still on. is on.