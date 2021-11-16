Amazon to Pay $500,000 in California Over Covid Notifications
Amazon has agreed to pay $ 500,000 to help enforce California’s consumer protection law, after the company was accused of hiding the Covid-19 case number from its workers, officials said Monday.
The court’s ruling is the first of its kind in the country and is in line with California’s “right to know” law, which was created to protect workers during an epidemic, the attorney general’s office said in a statement. Office
Under the arrangement, Amazon must notify workers in its warehouse of the exact number of new Covid-19 cases in a day at its workplace, provide workers with adequate information about the company’s disinfection and safety plans, and inform and submit new cases to health authorities. To oversee Covid-19 notifications from the Attorney General’s Office.
Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
The lawsuit, filed in Superior Court in Sacramento, alleges that Amazon’s actions prevented employees and the public from accessing complete information related to the Covid-19 case.
The state’s attorney general, Rob Bonta, said such information is important for workers who make difficult decisions about their health in an epidemic.
“Because of Amazon’s methods, workers didn’t know if they’d come across two, 20 or 200 cases of Covid-19,” he told a news conference Monday. “This has made many workers understandably fearful and powerless to make informed decisions to protect themselves and their loved ones.”
“No corporation is big enough to comply with the law,” Bonta said. “This is a major victory for the safety and health of thousands of Amazon warehouse workers, their families and our communities across the state.”
He said the ruling sent a clear message that businesses should abide by the law and that this was especially important as the busy holiday season approached.
