Amazon Union Vote at Alabama Warehouse Should Be Redone, Official Says

A National Labor Relations Board hearing officer recommended that the board overturn a union election at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala., Where results released in early April showed workers were rejecting a union in a report more than two to one. .

The union announced the recommendation on Monday and Amazon was quick to say it would take action to ensure the initial election result wins.

The hearing officer’s recommendation, which includes holding a new election, will be reviewed by the agency’s acting regional director, who will render a decision on the case in the coming weeks. If the regional manager rules against Amazon, the company can appeal to the Washington Labor Council.

The union campaign at the warehouse, which had more than 5,000 eligible workers, was the most high-profile national organizing effort so far at Amazon, which has always had the effect of aggressively deterring worker activism.