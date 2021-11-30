Amazon Union Vote in Alabama Is Overturned by Regional Labor Office

The regional office of the National Labor Relations Board on Monday ordered new union elections at the Amazon Warehouse in Alabama and upheld the union’s challenge to the company’s decisive victory.

A major decision was expected after the hearing officer recommended that the results be dropped in August and new elections be held.

The company announced after the August decision that it intends to appeal to the Labor Council in Washington if it does not become prevalent at the regional level, but did not say on Monday whether it would follow suit.

Besmer, Ala. Approximately half of the approximately 6,000 eligible workers in the warehouse, retail, wholesale and department stores issue ballots by mail in February and March on whether to join the union. The numbers against the federalism bid were two to one.