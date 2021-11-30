Amazon Union Vote in Alabama Is Overturned by Regional Labor Office
The regional office of the National Labor Relations Board on Monday ordered new union elections at the Amazon Warehouse in Alabama and upheld the union’s challenge to the company’s decisive victory.
A major decision was expected after the hearing officer recommended that the results be dropped in August and new elections be held.
The company announced after the August decision that it intends to appeal to the Labor Council in Washington if it does not become prevalent at the regional level, but did not say on Monday whether it would follow suit.
Besmer, Ala. Approximately half of the approximately 6,000 eligible workers in the warehouse, retail, wholesale and department stores issue ballots by mail in February and March on whether to join the union. The numbers against the federalism bid were two to one.
Immediately after the results were announced in April, the union filed a formal objection to the election, arguing that Amazon had reduced the conditions for a fair election by pressuring the Postal Service to install a collection box on the warehouse. The union said the unofficial box by the trade union gave the impression that Amazon was monitoring which workers voted.
In her decision Monday, the regional director of the Labor Board for the Atlanta region agreed, writing that Amazon “gave a strong impression of having control over the process” by arranging the installation of the box. “This dangerous and inappropriate message for employees destroys the credibility of the board process and the credibility of the election results,” said director Lisa Y. Henderson concluded.
Ms. Henderson also found that Amazon had incorrectly “voted” employees – that is, tried to determine how they would vote – by notifying workers at mandatory meetings that they could take “no vote” items such as PINs. View of human resource officers.
The president of the union, Stuart Appelbaum, said in a statement on Monday that the decision “made it clear that Amazon’s threats and interference prevented workers from saying whether they wanted a union or not.”
Amazon said the box was intended to make it easier for employees to vote and that workers did not have access to ballot papers.
“Our employees always have the choice of whether or not to join the union, and they chose not to join RWDSU earlier this year,” Kelly Nantel, a spokeswoman for Amazon, said in a statement. “It is disappointing that the NLRB has now decided that these votes should not be counted. As a company, we don’t think unions are the best answer for our employees. “
The regional office’s decision comes at a time when Amazon is scrutinizing its labor model. In September, California passed a law requiring warehouse employers such as Amazon to disclose productivity quotas imposed on workers and prohibit workers from resting and from complying with health and safety regulations.
Earlier this month, the nearly 1.4 million-member International Brotherhood of Teamsters elected a new president, partly on the promise of an aggressive campaign to organize the company.
The Bessemer campaign was arguably the most serious challenge from the Amazon-owned domestic facility union, which currently has no unionized warehouses in the United States. Amazon Warehouse workers on Staten Island appeared eligible for union elections in October, but later withdrew their request for a vote.
Understand Amazon’s employment system
Objecting to the manner in which the Bessemer election was held, the retailer’s union argued that Amazon advisers and managers created fear among workers by removing them from mandatory anti-union meetings if they asked questionable questions and threatened to reduce workers’ wages. Benefits, or their jobs, if they do union.
The union’s objection was rejected by a labor board hearing officer in August, but the official found that “for all intents and purposes, the employer’s unilateral decision to create an on-site collection box for NLRB ballots destroyed the laboratory.” Terms ”which should be in force during union elections.
The hearing officer underscored the fact that the collection box was surrounded by a tent, on which Amazon printed a promotional message (“Speak for yourself”) and instructions to workers to “send your ballot here,” and it appeared to be a tent. Looking at Amazon’s surveillance cameras.
Ms. Henderson, the regional director, echoed those findings, saying that Amazon had violated the pre-election decision by denying the company a request to provide certain types of box-like equipment to help ensure the safe collection of ballots during the manual election.
“I specifically rejected employer suggestions to make voting ‘easier’ because the employer is not responsible for holding the election or hiring or authorizing him to assist in the process,” Ms. Henderson wrote.
She added: “By making a unilateral request to install a postal mailbox, the employer ignored my instruction.”
#Amazon #Union #Vote #Alabama #Overturned #Regional #Labor #Office
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.