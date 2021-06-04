Amazon Wants a Lot of New Laws

This text is a component of the On Tech publication. You’ll be able to join right here to obtain it weekdays.

Amazon is on a roll suggesting large adjustments to U.S. legal guidelines. This could possibly be nice for a lot of People and for the nation, or this could possibly be largely speak.

Amazon has been loudly supporting a federal minimal wage of $15 an hour. The corporate talked about (briefly) in a weblog submit in April that it was in favor of growing the federal tax fee for firms. Amazon wrote this week that it could be “actively supporting” a proposed federal invoice to legalize marijuana. Final 12 months, the corporate mentioned that it wished Congress to put in writing guidelines for the moral use of facial recognition know-how, together with Amazon’s Rekognition.

Some of these insurance policies may make a actual distinction in folks’s lives. My concern is that Amazon might want credit score with the general public and the policymakers for supporting these legal guidelines, however that it gained’t put within the concerted and sustained work required to have a actual impression — besides when it straight helps Amazon.

We all know that firms foyer arduous for or towards legal guidelines which might be good for his or her backside traces. However when firms say that they assist insurance policies they imagine will help everybody, do they dedicate the identical cash and muscle to these efforts? (And will they?)