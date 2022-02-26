Sports

Amazon was set to pay $100M to Rams’ Sean McVay: report

Super Bowl-winning coach Shawn McVeigh says he’s with the Los Angeles Rams, but it looks like it’s coming at a cost.

Per Andrew Merchand of the New York Post, Amazon was ready to make McVay $ 100 million people. Or more specifically, Amazon wanted to offer McVay around 100 million with a five-year deal.

Merchandise is expected to see each party next week. The Rams, of course, is a newcomer and has “raised its reported $ 8.5 million,” wrote Marchand.

Vince Lombardy holds the trophy during a press conference with Los Angeles Rams head coach Shawn McVeigh, left, during a photo conference with league commissioner Roger Goodell after the NFL football team's Super Bowl win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, February 14, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Vince Lombardy holds the trophy during a press conference with Los Angeles Rams head coach Shawn McVeigh, left, during a photo conference with league commissioner Roger Goodell after the NFL football team’s Super Bowl win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, February 14, 2022, in Los A.
(AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Why did Amazon want McVeigh? Because it’s looking for a color analyst for its upcoming Thursday night football broadcast and it’s specifically targeting a big name. It’s hard to find anyone bigger than a man who has just won a championship.

But McVeigh told ESPN on Friday that he had no intention of leaving Rams and would instead seek a repeat.

“McVay had an interest in Amazon and Fox. With Amazon, McVay could potentially partner with Al Michaels, who would be Amazon’s lead play-by-player in Amazon’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ telecast on 1 Yard Line,” wrote Merchand. “Michaels wanted to know who his analyst would be, but now Troy Eikman, John Lynch and McVeigh have all said no.”

Los Angeles Rams head coach Shawn McVeigh watches the second half of the NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans. Sunday, November 7, 2021, Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Shawn McVeigh watches the second half of the NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans. Sunday, November 7, 2021, Inglewood, Calif.
(AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

So in the case of McWay, Amazon is out of luck, and we’re not sure who it will target next. From word of mouth, anyone would apparently lead it directly to the bank.


