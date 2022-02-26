Amazon was set to pay $100M to Rams’ Sean McVay: report



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Super Bowl-winning coach Shawn McVeigh says he’s with the Los Angeles Rams, but it looks like it’s coming at a cost.

Per Andrew Merchand of the New York Post, Amazon was ready to make McVay $ 100 million people. Or more specifically, Amazon wanted to offer McVay around 100 million with a five-year deal.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Merchandise is expected to see each party next week. The Rams, of course, is a newcomer and has “raised its reported $ 8.5 million,” wrote Marchand.

Why did Amazon want McVeigh? Because it’s looking for a color analyst for its upcoming Thursday night football broadcast and it’s specifically targeting a big name. It’s hard to find anyone bigger than a man who has just won a championship.

But McVeigh told ESPN on Friday that he had no intention of leaving Rams and would instead seek a repeat.

“McVay had an interest in Amazon and Fox. With Amazon, McVay could potentially partner with Al Michaels, who would be Amazon’s lead play-by-player in Amazon’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ telecast on 1 Yard Line,” wrote Merchand. “Michaels wanted to know who his analyst would be, but now Troy Eikman, John Lynch and McVeigh have all said no.”

So in the case of McWay, Amazon is out of luck, and we’re not sure who it will target next. From word of mouth, anyone would apparently lead it directly to the bank.