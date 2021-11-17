Amazon Will Stop Accepting Visa Credit Cards Issued in Britain
Amazon will stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in the UK from mid-January, the company said on Wednesday.
In an email sent to customers, Amazon said the change was due to “higher visa fees” for processing credit card transactions. Visa debit cards and other credit cards, including MasterCard and American Express, will still be accepted. This change will take effect from January 19.
Amazon said credit card payment costs – a small percentage of transaction value charged by issuing retailers – should “decrease over time with technological advances.” Instead, the company said, costs remained high.
“We are deeply disappointed that Amazon is threatening to limit future customer choices,” Visa said in a statement. He said he was still working on a resolution.
Over the years, merchants have complained about transaction fees that reduce their revenue – for example, some retailers do not accept American Express because of its high rates – but Amazon’s acceptance of the fight could increase the pressure. Visa and others will have to compromise on rates or take risks with the world’s largest online retailer.
Amazon says visa fees are a global problem, with the UK banning credit card transactions being the most far-reaching issue. In Singapore, Amazon added a 0.5 percent surcharge on all purchases made using Visa credit cards since mid-September.
Some fees paid to MasterCard and Visa nearly doubled between 2014 and 2018, according to the UK’s Payments Systems regulator, an independent agency.
Businesses in the UK have already been charged higher credit card fees this year after the country left the European Union. No longer covered by the blockchain limit, Visa and Mastercard plan to increase fees for online cross-border purchases between the UK and several countries in Europe.
The British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday that retailers in the UK and the European Economic Area would have to pay an additional 150 150 million ($ 202 million) a year to accept cross-border card payments.
