Amazon Will Stop Accepting Visa Credit Cards Issued in Britain

Amazon will stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in the UK from mid-January, the company said on Wednesday.

In an email sent to customers, Amazon said the change was due to “higher visa fees” for processing credit card transactions. Visa debit cards and other credit cards, including MasterCard and American Express, will still be accepted. This change will take effect from January 19.

Amazon said credit card payment costs – a small percentage of transaction value charged by issuing retailers – should “decrease over time with technological advances.” Instead, the company said, costs remained high.

“We are deeply disappointed that Amazon is threatening to limit future customer choices,” Visa said in a statement. He said he was still working on a resolution.