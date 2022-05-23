Amazon workers in Schodack continue push to unionize





SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After Amazon workers voted to unionize in Staten Island in April, workers on the facility in Schodack are hoping to do the identical.

The a million sq. foot Amazon success middle opened in Rensselaer County in September of 2020. The power boasts it will possibly make use of round 1,000 full-time workers. Now, virtually two years later, a few of these workers, like union marketing campaign supervisor Heather Goodall, are taking the following steps to unionize, saying they’re already on the signature gathering section and hope to vote in the close to future.

“So we’re going to be receiving extra signatures this week and we’re very excited to be transferring ahead with that,” Goodall tells News10’s Conall Smith, “we now have additionally been in negotiations with the Teamsters, nonetheless we now have not been ready to come to a written settlement right now however we’re hoping that we’re going to come collectively collectively on that.”

Goodall says she has about 30 to 40 p.c of the present workforce on the Schodack facility keen to be part of the union. She hopes by the top of the month to improve that quantity. The issue union organizers like Goodall face proper now could be many workers are afraid to converse up out of concern of dropping their job; which Goodall says she fears on daily basis over her efforts.

“Each single individual in there ought to know they’re secure to use what I name their ‘union voice’. You’re entitled to honest wages, secure working situations, and also you can’t be fired (for unionizing) so we would like to be sure that each worker is conscious that you could voice your concern, signal the playing cards, and take part with out reprimanding.”

Goodall says she has spoke with managers on the facility about unionizing. Amazon couldn’t instantly be reached for remark.

In April, the Related Press reported Amazon workers in Staten Island, New York, voted to unionize, marking the primary profitable U.S. organizing effort in the retail large’s historical past and handing an surprising win to a nascent group that fueled the union drive. Warehouse workers forged 2,654 votes — or about 55% — in favor of a union, giving the fledgling Amazon Labor Union sufficient assist to pull off a victory. In accordance to the Nationwide Labor Relations Board, which is overseeing the method, 2,131 workers — or 45% — rejected the union bid.