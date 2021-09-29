Amazon’s Astro Can’t Bring Your Beer

Amazon today introduced a new robot that has the face of an Echo Show, the sensor-laden body of the Panera Bread delivery bot, and a pair of cupholders for the trunk. The instant it was announced, people clamored for a reason for its existence beyond “mobile camera with a cute face” and “potentially offensive surveillance drone”. Most seemed to settle on the “beer fetcher”.

But dude, a pair of cupholders doesn’t make a robot.

While the $1,000 Astro may have a variety of capabilities beyond home monitoring, it’s not going to bring you anything. For one, it’s reportedly useless. A source who claimed to have worked on the project told Vice, “Astro is terrifying and if given the chance it would definitely fall down a flight of stairs.” Another source told Vice “It’s a disaster not ready for release.” A robot more prone to hurling itself into the void than to perform expected tasks would not catch Heineken by the fridge.

The real problem is that robots don’t have arms

It’s also not clear how well it can see anything. Both Google and Snapchat have invested heavily in creating a way for computers to interpret the real world without barcode-like guideposts. Amazon is not. It may be the creator of Recognition, a controversial facial recognition service, but its Ring ecosystem only got the ability to recognize packages… today. How long will it take for Astro to recognize the beer? And what happens when that beer detection technology fails? You may instead find yourself with a fresh bottle of ranch dressing.

But the biggest problem isn’t that it’s worthless, or that failure to prove it can differentiate between the different ingredients in your fridge. The real problem is that robots don’t have arms!

There’s no way to open the fridge, freezer or Yeti cooler for this. It can’t even open a door. It certainly can’t reach into a crowded fridge and take out a cold. I’m afraid people will assume that he has some Doc OK arms tucked behind his face or is hoping that they’ll jump out of the robot to open the fridge via two cupholder suction. He has looked at cupholders and assumed that there is a way to get to things that doesn’t involve helping someone in the other room.

But there isn’t. Currently, it looks like there are no plans to make it a pair of grabbers — or even a single appendage. Cupholders Payload Area does However, there is a USB-C port! Theoretically, one can make a hand. That hand can replace cupholders.

But that hand doesn’t exist yet. Unless you want to yell at the housemates for having beer in your bot, Astro won’t bring you any kind of drinks.