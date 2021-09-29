Amazon’s automotive efforts appear to be hitting a pit stop

Amazon on Tuesday announced plans to make ambient computing a bigger part of its customers’ lives in its hardware and services program. But with that vision included surveillance drones and being chased around your home by a rolling Alexa-on-wheels called Astro, it was missing products for the second place people spend a lot of their time — their Cars.

It left an automotive-sized hole in Amazon’s presentation, and there are some good reasons to find it odd. Rumors point to the launch of a second-generation Echo Auto in the lead-up to Amazon’s event, along with several other predictions that came true, like the wall-mounted Echo Show 15. Leaks of the Ring Car Cam in June also seemed to suggest that the Amazon-owned home security company would announce launch dates for its line of car products, which featured prominently at Amazon’s fall hardware event last year. But it didn’t: neither device appeared.

The mystery side of Ring seems easy to solve, as the brand assures us its devices are still to come. The company announced its expansion into car security in September 2020 with the introduction of Ring Car Cam, Ring Car Alarm and Ring Car Connect API. The products marked Ring’s first move outside the home and come with smart features like the ability to connect to Amazon’s Sidewalk network to send alerts with a simple voice command or record police traffic stops for added security . When ledge When asked why these specific products didn’t appear on Amazon’s event, a Ring spokesperson offered the following response:

This is an entirely new category for Ring, and we are excited to have these auto safety devices in the hands of customers once they are ready. Our auto devices are currently with our product testers so we can create the best possible experience. We’ve received great feedback so far, and look forward to sharing more in the coming months.

(We also wondered whether the delay may have had anything to do with the Sidewalk network, which Amazon didn’t mention once during the showcase. Some people were outraged when Amazon revealed that it was running multiple Echo and Ring would add the feature to devices that required customers who didn’t want to opt-out of it.)

Maybe now isn’t the time for add-on car tech

Echo Auto, on the other hand, is a huge unknown. Amazon first launched a voice-enabled add-on to bring Alexa to cars in 2018. The device was perfect when we tested it in our review, battling location-based queries and whoever was saddled with the phone’s connection issues. It was connected to. That leaves plenty of room for improvement for the second-generation device, but Amazon had nothing new to share on its schedule, and didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the device’s future. This is a bit odd for a product that the company was proud to say was preordered by over a million people.

Spending more time at home due to the pandemic may reduce the need for automotive products – it certainly worked for car washes in my case – so getting Alexa through hardware solutions in every car might not be as urgent As it once was. Amazon has partnerships with automakers like Toyota and BMW to help fill that gap anyway, and it’s even looking to let car companies integrate Alexa into their cars with custom wake words. plan is.

An update to the Echo Auto would be appreciated—it’s cheaper than buying a new car with Alexa built-in—but it looks like Amazon’s eyes are on completely different wheels.