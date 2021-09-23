Amazon’s Department Stores Sound Like A Very Amazon Way To Sell Clothes

Amazon’s rumored department store experiment could take the same high-tech approach to selling clothes as the company took with groceries, according to a new report. wall street journal. Amazon was previously reported to be considering opening department stores in California and Ohio, a natural extension of the company’s push into physical retail, and those department stores would reportedly also include its own clothing brands.

Like Amazon’s cashier-less Go stores, Journal It seems likely that Amazon-branded department stores will focus on customer convenience by using a number of possible technological solutions. In one idea, customers “scan the QR codes of items they want to try using a smartphone app,” before collecting sales associates and placing those items in the dressing room.

a hi-tech dressing room

Once in a fitting room, “customers can ask for more items using the touch screen, which may be able to recommend additional clothing to buyers based on the pieces they like,” the article reads. Amazon is also reportedly considering introducing robots or automation to streamline the shopping experience. Exactly how is unclear.

wall street journal writes that Amazon’s stores will first sell Amazon’s clothing brands, but will also feature offerings from retailers that sell on Amazon’s online marketplace. The company made a big push into apparel in 2016, and there has been an increased amount of scrutiny following claims of counterfeiting competitors with its home brands. According to a Wells Fargo report cited by CNBC, Amazon has reportedly already passed Walmart as the number one apparel retailer in the U.S., and that’s before the physical department store’s recognition of the company and its brands. may also have an effect. Selling your clothes in a department store can give Amazon products a recognition beyond their typically affordable price.

When asked about these plans ledgeAmazon said it does not comment on the rumours. If these are the company’s plans, an Amazon department store could provide a very different experience for both shoppers and employees to a traditional clothing store. It’s hard not to compare to the automated, efficiency-minded solutions Amazon is reportedly considering for shoppers with a robotic way to manage employees in their own warehouses and distribution centers. For future employees, hopefully the comparison ends there.