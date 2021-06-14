Amazon’s MGM Studio deal sparks hilarious memes online



Amazon on Wednesday acquired the enduring MGM studios in a $8.45 billion deal. The announcement not solely created a giant buzz within the enterprise and leisure worlds but additionally left netizens, notably film buffs in a frenzy.

The tremendous costly deal offers Amazon an intensive library of movies — a few of Hollywood’s hottest franchises together with that of James Bond. Many commented how the deal will instantly profit Prime Video account holders. MGM has a catalog with greater than 4,000 movies and 17,000 TV exhibits, based on Mike Hopkins, who heads Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

“The acquisitions thesis right here is actually quite simple: MGM has an unlimited, deep catalog of a lot beloved mental property,” Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos stated. “With the gifted individuals at MGM and the gifted individuals at Amazon Studios, we are able to reimagine and develop that IP for the twenty first century,” he added.

Celebrating the information, Amazon Prime rooted for the lion bond on Twitter.

Nevertheless, Amazon’s streaming platform wasn’t the one one becoming a member of the dialog with memes. Netizens too had a area day cracking jokes in regards to the acquisition requested if Bezos will play a task in subsequent Bond film, some additionally questioning if now he owns he owns Donald Trump’s The Apprentice’s tapes.

But it surely wasn’t such dialog that left most in splits, it was the collective photoshop battle the place netizens began to swap MGM’s iconic lion with Bezos face — began a hilarious development online.

what the Amazon and MGM deal means? Jeff Bezos owns The Apprentice now. Jeff Bezos owns The Apprentice outtakes. *sips espresso* — YS (@NYinLA2121) May 26, 2021

With Amazon shopping for MGM, Jeff Bezos would be the subsequent James Bond villain pic.twitter.com/RQ8FstYUEh — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) May 26, 2021

Amazon buying MGM studios for $9 billion so Jeff Bezos can lastly fulfil his future of changing into a Bond villain pic.twitter.com/FRbMkUqbyD — Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. 💸 (@ParikPatelCFA) May 25, 2021

Bezos is the brand new Bond?

Amazon buys MGM for $8.45 Billion {Dollars}!!! 😳 pic.twitter.com/qLECeSg57l — Dan Flynn (@DanFlynnDesign) May 26, 2021

Amazon purchased MGM/UA. Right here’s a photograph…#CatsOfTwitter #JamesBond Jeff Bezos have to be very glad!!😂 pic.twitter.com/9VDreDJsDo — Nina Creech (@Ncreature29) May 26, 2021

Jeff Bezos getting ready his audition clip for the function of Bond-Villain after $9 billion acquisition of MGM studios by Amazon pic.twitter.com/wtEcx7hdFd — Abhay Mago (@abhay_mago) May 26, 2021

AMAZON AND MGM HAVE SIGNED AN AGREEMENT FOR AMAZON TO ACQUIRE MGM|| AMAZON WILL ACQUIRE MGM FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF $8.45 BLN pic.twitter.com/ki1tYl7340 — Ivan the Ok™ (@IvanTheK) May 26, 2021

The producers behind the present James Bond movie, nevertheless has stated, that the sale wouldn’t have an effect on the upcoming launch of No Time to Die will keep in theatres.