Amazon’s MGM Studio deal sparks hilarious memes online

Amazon on Wednesday acquired the enduring MGM studios in a $8.45 billion deal. The announcement not solely created a giant buzz within the enterprise and leisure worlds but additionally left netizens, notably film buffs in a frenzy.

The tremendous costly deal offers Amazon an intensive library of movies — a few of Hollywood’s hottest franchises together with that of James Bond. Many commented how the deal will instantly profit Prime Video account holders. MGM has a catalog with greater than 4,000 movies and 17,000 TV exhibits, based on Mike Hopkins, who heads Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

“The acquisitions thesis right here is actually quite simple: MGM has an unlimited, deep catalog of a lot beloved mental property,” Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos stated. “With the gifted individuals at MGM and the gifted individuals at Amazon Studios, we are able to reimagine and develop that IP for the twenty first century,” he added.

Celebrating the information, Amazon Prime rooted for the lion bond on Twitter.

Nevertheless, Amazon’s streaming platform wasn’t the one one becoming a member of the dialog with memes. Netizens too had a area day cracking jokes in regards to the acquisition requested if Bezos will play a task in subsequent Bond film, some additionally questioning if now he owns he owns Donald Trump’s The Apprentice’s tapes.

But it surely wasn’t such dialog that left most in splits, it was the collective photoshop battle the place netizens began to swap MGM’s iconic lion with Bezos face — began a hilarious development online.

The producers behind the present James Bond movie, nevertheless has stated, that the sale wouldn’t have an effect on the upcoming launch of No Time to Die will keep in theatres.

 


