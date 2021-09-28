Amazon’s new Echo Show 15 is meant to hang on your wall

Amazon is expanding its lineup of Echo Show smart displays once again, and this time, it’s going bigger. The new $249.99 Echo Show 15 is the largest smart display the company has ever released, featuring a 15-inch, 1080p HD display. It’s also got a different design than the company’s previous models – instead of being a touchscreen attached to a bulky speaker, the Echo Show 15 is flat and can be hung on the wall.

Amazon’s pitch for this smart display is to become a shared hub for families to view things like upcoming calendar appointments, to-dos, sticky note reminders, and shopping lists. It imagines it being placed in communal spaces – a living room, frequently used hallways, and, of course, the kitchen. It’s capable of everything that the first Echo Show smart display could do, like playing music, showing weather reports, streaming video, controlling smart home gadgets, and pretty much everything else you can ask Alexa.

But the show takes advantage of its big screen to feature 15 more useful, permanently placed widgets with the familiar carousel of headlines, third-party skill ads, and more. Those widgets can be customized based on your preferences, whether you want to show calendars, to-do lists, recipe recommendations, favorite smart home controls, or whatever. Amazon itself is building some of these widgets, but it has also developed an API that developers can use to add them to their Alexa skills.





Unfortunately, if you want to create a smart home dashboard, for example, it won’t be possible to use the entire display with your favorite items. Half the screen is dedicated to rotating home content always viewed on other Echo Show displays—the other half is where the widgets reside.

Larger screens also come into play with the new picture-in-picture feature, which allows you to view a security camera feed or video doorbell while watching other content. This is the first Echo Show to support full HD resolution streaming from Netflix, Amazon’s Prime Video, Hulu and more. Amazon also announced that TikTok and Sling TV support is coming to its full line of smart displays.

The design of the Show 15 is very similar to Samsung’s Frame TV

The Show 15’s design is meant to mimic a picture frame, and you can use it for a full-screen photo viewer if you want (Amazon says it supports ambient lighting like other recent Echo Show devices). customizes its color in case). Samsung has a major similarity with the Frame TV, another screen that looks like a picture frame on a smaller scale. At launch, the Show 15 has a black bezel with a white bezel surrounding the display – the company wouldn’t commit to releasing other styles in the future, when I asked.

That picture frame aesthetic speaks to the Echo Show 15’s intended placement: hanging on the wall in portrait or landscape orientation. But in the demo I was shown before today’s announcement, the power cord for the Show 15 hung below the display itself, and there was no obvious way to hide it. Amazon didn’t say whether the cord was rated for in-wall use when asked. Amazon says other accessories, like a stand or an under-cabinet mount to keep it out on the counter, will be available.

The Echo Show 15 packs a 5-megapixel front-facing camera that can be used for video calling. But it also has the ability to identify who is in front of the Echo Show 15 and then show personal content, such as greetings, reminders, calendar events, specific notes or other information for them.

It may also limit available content to age-appropriate items when it recognizes that a child may be using it. Amazon says this new Visual ID feature takes advantage of the custom-designed AZ2 Neural Edge processor inside the Show 15, a follow-up to the AZ1 that debuted in last year’s Echo devices.

Facial recognition happens locally on the device

Amazon says all processing for Visual ID happens locally, and that identification information is stored on the Echo Show 15 itself, not in the cloud. Facial profiles aren’t shared across devices, which means you’ll have to set it up with each individual Echo Show 15 if you must have more than one. And turning the camera off or blocking it with the built-in shutter will disable this feature completely.

The Echo Show 15 is the biggest update to the form factor of smart displays since they first hit the market a few years back. It also cleverly addresses many of the problems I see with them: They often take up precious counter space and look distinctly gadget-y. The Show 15 mostly hides its technology behind an aesthetically neutral design that can work in many homes.





But will the Echo Show 15 prove to be more? useful The former is an open question compared to the Echo smart display. Amazon’s new widget system may be handy, but I doubt third parties will really take advantage of it in a meaningful way (a daily show The widget came up in my briefings more than once, but I’m not convinced of its usefulness).

The Echo Show 15 will also likely suffer from the shortcomings of the former Echo Show display. Recipes are often a big pitch for smart displays, but unless the recipe you want is in the database of Amazon’s partners (Allrecipes, Epicurious, or Tasty), it’s not a useful thing in the real world. You can’t easily share photos or videos from your phone to the Echo Show, like you can cast to an Apple TV or Chromecast (or one of Google’s smart displays) to a TV.

We’ll have to reserve final judgment once we’re able to directly test the Echo Show 15. Still, it’s an intriguing device, and we look forward to seeing how it will actually fit into a real home when it arrives later this year.