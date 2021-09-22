Amazon’s new limited-edition Echo Studio features the face of Billie Eilish

If you were worried about getting a dedicated Billie Eilish fan in your family for the holidays, Amazon may have solved your problem — assuming you’re willing to drop $230 on them.

Announced today, the Billie Eilish Limited Edition Echo Studio is available for pre-order and features Amazon’s highest-end Echo speaker, the sad-voiced singer affixed to the side of the studio. Basically, album cover art from Eilish’s new album “Happier Than Ever” is printed on a new beige fabric and wrapped around Echo Studio. This makes for a slightly terrifying looking product that supposedly someone, somewhere, would want to have in their home.

This is Amazon’s first foray into celebrity skins; Its previous efforts to produce bulbous smart speakers have focused on pandas and tigers designed for children’s rooms. The collaboration between Billy and Bassiest Echo seems like a straightforward play for Twingar Room—a notion by Frilly Bauder featured in promotional pics for the collab.

The commercialization of the move could be a sad day for many Billy fans, who fall for the singer’s anti-genre music because of her ability to challenge the expectations of most young, female popstars. The songwriter is quoted in an Amazon blog post about the device as saying, “I can’t wait for my dear fans to be able to listen to my new album happier than ever In spatial audio, available on Amazon Music Unlimited.”

As a limited-edition device, the Billy Studio comes with a $30 price tag over the non-Billy version, which goes for $199. You get six months of Amazon Music with it—and that applies to existing customers as well—so you can happily listen to “Happier Than Ever” in spatial audio.

However, there are no additional Billy features here, and no option to make his dulcet tone your new Alexa voice. Amazon says special Billie Eilish alarms are coming soon — though they’ll all come to Echo speakers, whether they have the singer’s face on them or not.

Avid Echo Studio fans may be looking forward to a real upgrade to the aging speaker. Despite being the only Echo that can output high-quality audio formats like HD or Ultra HD, and spatial audio formats like Dolby Atmos, the studio hasn’t seen a noticeable bump since its 2019 release.

For now, what we’re getting is a facelift. We’ll have to wait and see if this is the debut of celebrity-themed skins for Echo devices or a one-time collaboration. At the top of our list would be Roy Kent wrapped around a soccer-ball-sized Echo, complete with sly Brit as a celebrity voice for Alexa. However, sadly, Siri probably has a similarity to a Ted Lasso star.

Update: September 22, 2021 at 4:49 PM ET: Added that all Echo devices will be able to use the special Billie Eilish alarm when released.