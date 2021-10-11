Amazon’s new work from home policy: Let the teams decide

Amazon CEO Andy Jesse sent an email to employees on Monday outlining changes to its work-from-home policies for office workers. As of August, there were plans for employees to return to offices in January 2022, with the expectation that employees spend three days a week in the office and two days a week remotely. However, under the new policy announced on Monday, Amazon lets individual teams decide how often their people need to come to the office.

Here’s Jassi’s explanation of the new policies and how they will work:

For our corporate roles, instead of specifying that people do baseline work three days a week in the office, we’re going to leave this decision up to individual teams. This decision will be taken at team-by-team director level. We expect that there will be teams that continue to work mostly remotely, others that will do some combination work remotely and in the office, and still others who decide the clients will be best served when the team is mostly Will work in office. We are not knowingly determining how many days or which days—it is up to the directors to determine with their senior leaders and teams. Decisions should be guided by what will be most effective for our customers; And not surprisingly, we will all continue to be evaluated by how we deliver for customers, regardless of where the work is done.

Jassi says employees should expect to hear from their team leaders on their plans before January 3. However, “we want most of our people to be close enough to their core team that they can easily go to the office for a meeting within a day’s notice,” according to Jassi. Employees will be able to work completely remotely for up to four weeks per year, as long as they work within the country where they are employed.

These changes apply only to office workers; Other employees, including the company’s warehouse employees, drivers, AWS datacenter employees, retail employees and equipment development employees, will not have flexibility in their schedules.

Amazon isn’t the only company that recently revised its plan to bring employees back to the office due to uncertainties about the COVID-19 pandemic. In August, both Apple and Google extended their mandatory return to office until January 2022. In September, Microsoft went a step further, indefinitely delaying the reopening of its Office.