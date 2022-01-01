Ambani is behind Adani in 2021, Azim Prem ji is also ahead – Know what the Bloomberg Billionaires Index says

Despite this figure, Mukesh Ambani remains the richest person in Asia. In the list of world’s richest people, Mukesh Ambani is at 12th position while Gautam Adani is at 14th position.

In the year 2021, the wealth of industrialist Gautam Adani has increased by $ 41.5 billion. In this way, Adani has left behind India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani in terms of earnings. Wipro’s Azim Premji has also made more wealth than Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani in the year 2021. The wealth of Mukesh Ambani has increased by $ 13 billion while that of Azim Premji has increased by $ 15.8 billion.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Gautam Adani’s net worth stood at $75.3 billion, an increase of $41.5 billion. At the same time, Azim Premji’s wealth is $ 41.2 billion and his wealth has increased by $ 15.8 billion in 2021. At the same time, the wealth of Mukesh Ambani is $ 89.7 billion.

Despite this figure of earnings in the year 2021, Mukesh Ambani remains the richest person in Asia. In the list of world’s richest people, Mukesh Ambani is at 12th position while Gautam Adani is at 14th position. 20 Indians have made their place in the list of 500 richest people of the world.

The reason behind the increase in the wealth of Gautam Adani is the tremendous rise in the shares of Adani Group. In the year 2021, the share of Adani Enterprises saw a jump of 245 percent. Apart from this, the share of Adani Transmission has seen a jump of 288 percent, the share of Adani Total Gas has seen a jump of 351 percent. In comparison, the shares of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries have gained about 19 per cent. Shares of Wipro have climbed 84 per cent this year.

Additionally, Radhakishan Damani, the promoter of the DMart chain of supermarkets, has jumped $24.4 billion with a net worth of $9.51 billion. Damani’s Avenue Supermarts has gained 66 per cent. HCL Tech’s Shiv Nadar’s assets have increased by $8.40 billion this year and his total assets are $32.5 billion.

Savitri Jindal’s wealth has increased by $5.82 billion while Kumar Mangalam Birla’s wealth has increased by $5.02 billion. Apart from this, the wealth of Sun Pharma’s Dilip Shanghvi has increased by $4.28 billion and that of DLF chairman KP Singh has increased by $3.61 billion.