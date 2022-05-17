Amber Heard back on stand for 2nd day of grilling by Johnny Depp’s lawyers – National



Amber Heard took the stand as soon as once more Tuesday to proceed going through the extraordinary cross-examination about her relationship together with her former husband, actor Johnny Depp.

Heard confronted the primary hours of her cross-examination Monday, as Depp’s lawyers tried to poke holes in her earlier claims about alleged bodily and sexual abuse by the hands of Depp.

The couple cut up in 2016, however have been battling it out in varied courtrooms since, as every tries to color themselves as the larger sufferer within the relationship.

This specific trial stems from an op-ed piece Heard wrote for The Washington Submit in 2018, by which she claimed she had been abused, however by no means talked about Depp by identify.

Depp is suing Heard for US$50 million, whereas Heard is countersuing her former companion for US$100 million.

As Heard returned to the stand Tuesday, she was requested concerning the beginnings of her relationship with Depp. Once more, Heard advised the jury the primary yr collectively was “magic.”



Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp watch because the jury comes into the courtroom after a lunch break on the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on Might 17, 2022.



Getty



Nevertheless, tensions within the courtroom rapidly rose as one of Depp’s lawyers, Camille Vasquez, interrogated Heard about an alleged sexual assault in Australia in 2015.

In her earlier testimony, Heard claimed Depp forcibly penetrated her with a glass liquor bottle. She testified Depp had taken 8-10 MDMA tablets on the time of the alleged sexual assault.

Depp, alternatively, claimed he was the sufferer of assault in Australia. He testified Heard severed the tip of his finger when she threw a glass bottle at his hand.

On Monday, Vasquez, tried to color Heard as a duplicitous witness, pointing to varied pictures and tv clips that had been taken across the instances of alleged abuse, arguing they didn’t present any seen accidents.

This mixture of footage created on Might 16, 2022, exhibits U.S. actress Amber Heard as she testifies within the courtroom on the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va.



Steve Helber / Getty Pictures



Heard defended herself, saying that she was typically capable of cowl up the markings with make-up and cut back swelling with ice.

Heard additionally denied leaking pictures of stated accidents, which made their solution to the quilt of Folks Journal in 2016. She additionally stated she was not the one who leaked — the day earlier than the deposition in her divorce settlement — a video of Depp smashing cupboards in a drunken rage.

All through Monday’s testimony, Heard insisted she “by no means wished to harm Johnny,” and stated she deliberately tried to cover any bodily accidents she sustained by the hands of Depp in an effort to “defend” him.

“All I’ve is my identify. All I’ve is my integrity, and that’s what he tried to take from me,” she stated. She added that, within the divorce, she was “not focused on Johnny’s cash.”

Nevertheless, Depp’s lawyers argued that Heard was, the truth is, out for Depp’s cash, highlighting the truth that she has but to make good on the charity donations she promised from her $7-million divorce settlement.



Actor Johnny Depp arrives within the courtroom on the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., on Might 16, 2022.



Getty



Heard had publicly promised to separate the proceeds between two charities — the American Civil Liberties Union and a California kids’s hospital.

“I exploit ‘pledge’ and ‘donation’ synonymously,” Heard testified.

“I don’t,” replied Vasquez.

Heard advised the court docket she hasn’t been capable of parcel out the cash but “as a result of Johnny sued me.”

















Earlier within the proceedings, which started on April 12 and can wrap up on Might 27, Depp denied many of the allegations, insisting that he’s a “Southern gentleman” and that he had not been hooked on alcohol or illicit medication.

This week, the jury can even hear from Heard’s sister, Whitney Henriquez, in addition to actor Ellen Barkin, who was in a short relationship with Depp in the course of the Nineties.

Depp can be anticipated to be referred to as back to the witness stand as half of Heard’s case.

