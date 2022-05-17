Amber Heard cross-examination begins in defamation trial: ‘I could never hurt Johnny’ – National



NOTE: This text comprises particulars and descriptions which might be graphic and disturbing. Please learn at your personal discretion.

Court docket proceedings in the defamation trial that has pitted Amber Heard towards her ex-husband Johnny Depp resumed Monday after every week-lengthy break.

The previous spouses have been final seen in the courtroom on Could 5, when Heard detailed for the court docket a number of cases of alleged assault by the hands of Depp.

Heard’s testimony continued Monday as she returned to the stand, recalling what she believed to be the primary act of alleged bodily violence Depp dedicated towards her.



Actor Johnny Depp arrives into the courtroom on the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on Could 16, 2022.



Getty



She mentioned the violence first passed off in early 2012, altering her earlier testimony that the violence occurred in 2013.

Heard alleged Depp hit her for the primary time when she requested about his “Wino Eternally” tattoo — ink tailored from a former tattoo that referenced Depp’s ex-girlfriend, Winona Ryder.

Heard’s authorized staff submitted a number of pictures of Heard at varied pink carpet occasions. Within the photos, Heard is seen with “scars” on her arms. She claimed the scars have been from an alleged assault in Australia the place she mentioned Depp held her towards a glass-lined countertop and sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle.

Depp claims Heard severed the tip of his finger on this journey. He testified earlier in the trial this occurred when she threw a glass bottle at his hand.

















Heard testified Depp has a historical past of self-hurt, and would often press knives into his pores and skin, inflicting him to bleed superficially.

Heard additionally testified a couple of extensively talked-about incident when Depp alleged she defecated on his aspect of their mattress whereas they have been married. She vehemently denied the act, claiming it’s “disgusting” and that she “was not in a pranking temper” as a result of “my life was falling aside.”

Decide Penney Azcarate talks to attorneys throughout bench convention in the courtroom after a break on the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on Could 16, 2022.



Getty



Heard later testified she met with Depp in 2016 following a month of separation. She mentioned it was shortly after Depp’s mom died.

Depp was nonetheless fixated on the alleged defecation, mentioned Heard, insisting she or considered one of her mates had completed it as a prank.

After what Heard claimed was a heated cellphone name between the ex-spouses and a buddy of Heard, she advised the court docket Depp threw a cellphone at her face.

She testified the combat escalated earlier than one other considered one of her mates tried to deescalate the scenario. The buddy put her arms on Depp’s chest and insisted he relax.

Heard continued to testify that Depp remained violent, destroying property in the condominium.

She testified that about an hour after the combat, police have been known as to the residence.

Heard mentioned her buddy took a number of pictures of her face — a few of which have beforehand been proven in court docket — to doubtlessly current to the police. Within the pictures, Heard’s cheekbone seems visibly pink from the place she claims the thrown cellphone hit her.

Heard testified that she determined to not report the incident to the police, saying that she wished to “defend” Depp. With a sigh, Heard mentioned she “didn’t need the world to know.”

When requested why she filed for divorce, Heard advised her lawyer, “I knew if I didn’t I’d probably not actually survive. I used to be so scared that it was going to finish actually badly for me.”

“I actually didn’t wish to go away him, I liked him a lot,” she mentioned. “I couldn’t keep. I imagine he would’ve taken it too far and I wouldn’t be right here.”

This mix of images created on Could 16, 2022 reveals US actress Amber Heard as she testifies in the courtroom on the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia.



Steve Helber / Getty Pictures



“The violence was regular and never the exception,” Heard testified.

She mentioned she acquired a brief restraining order (TRO) when she filed for divorce as a result of “I simply wished to vary my locks.”

“The particular person I used to be afraid of was the particular person I used to be additionally in love with.”

Heard additionally advised the court docket that every little thing she’s testified to date “has been the reality.”

She pointed to quite a few pictures, textual content messages and different correspondence admitted in court docket, saying that it will be “loopy” to make issues up for years.

“I didn’t need this. I don’t wish to be right here,” she advised the jury. Heard testified she never wished the details about their relationship to be made public. “I used to be begging him to not make me show it.”

“I didn’t wish to hurt him. I liked him a lot,” she mentioned, including that’s the reason she didn’t file a felony cost towards Depp.



Actor Johnny Depp walks into the courtroom after a break on the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on Could 16, 2022.



Getty



Heard appeared to combat again tears on the stand, telling jurors she never wished to be known as a liar.

Heard testified that after their divorce, Depp’s “smear marketing campaign” directed huge press consideration in direction of her and her household, casting doubt on her claims and general character.

“All I’ve is my identify. All I’ve is my integrity, and that’s what he tried to take from me,” she mentioned. She added that, in the divorce, she was “not in Johnny’s cash.”

Heard’s attorneys then moved on to the counterclaim she has filed towards Depp, in which she is asking for $100 million for claims made in the press by Depp’s lawyer, Adam Waldman.

Johnny Depp seems to be towards the courtroom gallery as they take a break on the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on Could 16, 2022.



Steve Helber / Getty Pictures



The court docket was proven three separate on-line information articles, printed in the U.Okay.’s Day by day Mail in 2020, in which Waldman known as Heard’s accusations of abuse towards Depp “a hoax” and “faux.”

“I’ve mountains of proof, mountains of proof,” she mentioned, including that at that time she was nonetheless making an attempt to guard Depp and maintain the small print of the alleged abuse non-public.

Requested to explain the emotional affect of Waldman’s statements, Heard mentioned she is compelled to relive the ache day by day and that her appearing and modelling provides have dried up.

She mentioned after the articles have been printed, she was successfully erased from a L’Oreal magnificence marketing campaign she had been engaged on, was dropped from the tv collection The Stand and her position in the Aquaman franchise was considerably diminished.

Breaking down in tears, she advised the court docket, “I simply wished him (Depp) to go away me alone. I simply wish to transfer on with my life, and he received’t let me.”

















Cross-examination

Following a brief break, Depp’s attorneys launched into their cross-examination.

They started by asking Heard why Depp has refused to make eye contact together with her all through the trial.

“He promised that you’d never see his eyes once more, didn’t he, Ms. Heard?” lawyer Camille Vasquez requested, referencing a promise Depp had made to Heard throughout considered one of their final conferences after their separation.

Vasquez additionally requested Heard repeatedly in regards to the rings Depp is understood to put on on every finger, pointing to a number of pictures and movies of Heard’s face and physique, taken at pink carpet and tv appearances, the place giant ring-like marks weren’t seen, regardless of Heard’s allegations that she had been bodily abused by Depp throughout these occasions.

Story continues beneath commercial



Johnny Depp listens in the courtroom on the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on Could 16, 2022.



Steve Helber / Getty Pictures



Vasquez known as into query a number of altercations between the couple, asking why Heard didn’t present picture or medical proof to the jury of these alleged cases of violence.

Heard additionally advised the court docket she didn’t search medical remedy after the Australia incident, when Depp allegedly raped her with a liquor bottle.

Heard denied leaking pictures of her alleged accidents, which made their method to the duvet of Folks Journal in 2016. She additionally mentioned she was not the one who leaked the photographs, together with a video of Depp smashing cupboards in a drunken rage. the day earlier than the deposition in her divorce settlement.

Camille Vasquez shows pictures #AmberHeard mentioned confirmed accidents she claimed #JohnnyDepp inflicted upon her. CV asks AH whether or not she gave the pics to Folks journal. She mentioned “I did not personally” give them to them. However she gave pics to her reps @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/QRoUMDGGq4 — Angenette Levy (@Angenette5) May 16, 2022

Earlier than the conclusion of Monday’s proceedings, Heard was pressed about what occurred to the $7 million settlement she was awarded in her divorce from Depp.

Heard had publicly promised to separate the proceeds between two charities — the American Civil Liberties Union and a California kids’s hospital.

Heard advised the court docket she hasn’t but fulfilled the donation, put plans to “absolutely honour” her promise.

“I exploit ‘pledge’ and ‘donation’ synonymously,” Heard testified.

“I don’t,” replied Vasquez.

Heard advised the court docket she hasn’t been in a position to parcel out the cash but “as a result of Johnny sued me.”

Earlier in the proceedings, which started on April 12 and can wrap up on Could 27, Depp denied most of the allegations, insisting that he’s a “Southern gentleman” and that he had not been hooked on alcohol or illicit medication.

This week, the jury may also hear from Heard’s sister, Whitney Henriquez, in addition to actor Ellen Barkin, who was in a short relationship with Depp throughout the Nineteen Nineties.

Learn extra: Amber Heard tells court docket of violence by the hands of Johnny Depp

Depp can be anticipated to be known as again to the witness stand as a part of Heard’s case.

Within the authorized battle between the 2 stars, each Heard, 36, and Depp, 58, declare to be victims of violence. The preliminary court docket case started when Depp filed a US$50-million defamation lawsuit over a Washington Publish op-ed penned by Heard in late 2018 about home abuse.

Heard didn’t point out Depp by identify in the article, however the actor alleges his repute and profession have been nonetheless “devastated” consequently.

Heard is countersuing Depp for $100 million.

















