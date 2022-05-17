Amber Heard defends her op-ed, shares bruised photos



Jurors at Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s bombshell defamation trial had been proven photos of the bruised-up actress Monday — as she denied the op-ed on the coronary heart of the case was about her ex-husband.

Heard’s attorneys confirmed a number of pictures of the actress with a pink and swollen face from what she stated was the troubled former couple’s final battle, in Could 2016.

“That is my face after Johnny threw a cellphone at it,” Heard, 36, testified concerning the aftermath of the alleged brawl with Depp, 58.

The “Aquaman” actress additionally defended the 2018 essay she wrote in The Washington Publish through which she referred to herself “a public determine representing home abuse.”

“What, if something, on this op-ed is inaccurate?” Heard legal professional Elaine Bredehoft requested.

“Nothing,” Heard answered. “Each phrase is true.”

“It’s not about Johnny,” she continued. “The one one who thought it was about Johnny was Johnny. It’s about me. It’s about what occurred to me.”

Amber Heard gave an emotional testimony within the courtroom on the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Could 16, 2022. Reuters/ Steve Helber

Heard confirmed photos of bruises from her alleged 2016 altercation with Depp. MEGA

Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million over the column, which doesn’t title him. He claims it clearly referenced allegations of home abuse Heard made when she filed for divorce after lower than two years of marriage in Could 2016 — and that it defamed him, inflicting hurt to his profession and status.

On cross-examination, Depp’s legal professionals confronted Heard with a number of photos taken of the couple at public affairs after alleged violent fights — that confirmed her with none seen accidents.

One picture confirmed Heard trying fresh-faced subsequent to Depp at Spike TV’s “Don Rickles: One Evening Solely” particular — the day after she claimed Depp presumably broke her nostril following the 2014 Met Gala.

Many individuals have questioned Heard for utilizing make-up to create the bruises. AP

“For the document, I don’t know that it was damaged,” Heard acknowledged below questioning by Depp legal professional Camille Vasquez. “It’s best to have seen the way it appeared below make-up.”

“Your nostril doesn’t look like injured in any of those footage?” the lawyer requested.

“I’m carrying make-up and make-up covers up swelling, proper?” Heard answered.

Different photos produced by Depp’s workforce included the pair attending the 2015 Tokyo premiere of his comedy film “Mordecai,” which adopted an alleged battle, in addition to stills from an look by Heard on “The Late Late Present with James Corden.”

The actress shared how Depp threw a cellphone at her face. MEGA

Heard’s legal professional launched the photos of their shopper. MEGA

Depp additionally accused Heard of portray on a bruise with make-up. AP/ Steve Helber

Heard claimed she had a cut up lip from a beating by Depp that she lined with lipstick on the time.

Earlier, throughout questioning from her personal legal professionals, Heard had detailed her make-up routine for the jury, even holding up a coverup package.

“I’m definitely not going to stroll round LA with bruises on my face,” she stated.

Jurors had been additionally proven a now-infamous picture of Heard with what look like bruises on her face — taken at a LA courthouse the day she filed for a short lived restraining order in opposition to Depp in Could 2016.

Heard grew to become emotional on the stand as she recalled how photographers “simply surrounded me as I walked out of that courthouse” and “screamed horrible issues.”

Depp has accused Heard of portray on a bruise with make-up that day, a declare she denies.

Heard defined why she determined to file for divorce that month regardless of Depp’s assurances that he was sober, that he was sorry and that he “wasn’t the monster.”

“I knew if I didn’t [divorce him], I probably wouldn’t actually survive,” she stated. “I used to be so scared.”

Depp’s attorneys did get Heard to acknowledge that she by no means really delivered on her pledge to donate her $7 million divorce settlement to the American Civil Liberties Union and a California kids’s hospital.

“I exploit ‘pledge’ and ‘donation’ synonymously,” Heard testified.

“I don’t,” Vasquez shot again.

