Amber Heard has symptoms of borderline personality disorder according to forensic psychologist: What is it?



Forensic psychologist Shannon Curry, who was hired by actor Johnny Depp’s legal team, testified this Tuesday in a civil case between Depp and his ex-wife, actress Amber Hard, that he diagnosed the 36-year-old with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD). Historic Personality Disorder, according to a recent time report.

“Personality is the way of thinking, feeling, and behaving that sets a person apart from other people. A person’s personality is influenced by experience, environment (environment, life situation) and inherited traits. A person’s personality usually stays the same over time,” American said. According to the Psychiatric Association.

Someone may have a personality disorder when their way of “thinking, feeling and behaving” deviates from cultural expectations which makes it difficult to function over time, the association added.

There are ten personality disorders that are defined by affecting at least two of the following areas: the way we think about ourselves, the way we react emotionally, the way we interact with others or control our behavior.

“BPD is a lifelong personality pattern that has a lot of emotions and is difficult to manage. As a result, people use immature immune systems that allow them to behave in a way that ultimately results in feeling or being abandoned,” said Dr. Eli G. Aoun, an addict and forensic psychiatrist at Columbia University and a member of the board of trustees of the American Psychiatric Association.

According to the American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5), BPD is diagnosed on the basis of an “extensive” pattern of interpersonal relationships and self-image instability and its onset. Early in adulthood, patients with diagnostic manual noting must meet at least 5 symptom criteria.

Some common symptoms include: frequent and intense mood swings, fear of real or imagined abandonment, difficulty maintaining a healthy personal relationship, emotional behavior – such as reckless driving, unsafe sexual activity or gambling and paranoia – where people worry that others do not. Choose them according to the clinic or do not want to spend time with them.

Curry, who is not board-certified, said BPD was “driven by the underlying fear of abandonment,” so patients with the disorder “will desperately try to prevent it from happening.”

Aun told Gadget Clock that BPD patients feel so emotionally isolated that they question their own existence. They engage in self-harming behavior because they feel so empty inside that creating some kind of physical pain allows them to control their mental capacity which distracts them from the emotional pain they feel.

Depp’s team hopes that the audio clip presented before Curry’s diagnosis will support the evidence that Hard Depp requested not to leave their relationship despite his desire to break up, according to Time.

Curry noted that BPD also appears to be a “predictable factor for women who resort to violence against their partners,” Depp said, adding that she was a victim of domestic violence because Hard hit her more than once and threw paint cans and vodka bottles at her. According to the magazine

But in cross-examination, Hard’s defense team noted that Curry’s opinion contradicted his doctors’ reports that he had been a victim of domestic violence because of Depp, according to Newsweek.

Although Curry noted that Hard did not meet the criteria for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), he said: “Just because someone has PTSD does not mean that they are not emotionally damaged by what is being alleged – in this case, Mrs. Hard is complaining. That he was emotionally damaged and that he was suffering from PTSD because he complained to Mr. Depp.

Curry interviewed Hard on December 10 and December 17, 2021, for a total of 12 hours, and reviewed his medical records, but during interrogation he mentioned to the defense that Depp’s legal team had interviewed him at his home. Dinner and drinks before placing him in the retainer, according to a recent People’s Report.

“People with BPD often do themselves harm because feeling pain is often better than not feeling anything. They often act in a socially inappropriate way for the sole purpose of getting a reaction – even if it is negative because a negative reaction is better than that. There is no response, “said Aoun.

“Like many women, I was harassed and sexually harassed until I was in college. But I kept quiet – I didn’t expect to receive a complaint that would get justice. And I didn’t see myself as a victim,” Hard wrote in a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post. In the Ed article.

“Then two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic violence, and for all the women who speak out, I feel the full force of the wrath of our culture.”

Although Depp’s name was never mentioned in Hard’s article, according to Time, he is suing Virginia Fairfax County Circuit Court for 50 50 million for “defamation” because the piece refers to the domestic abuse allegations Hard made when he filed for divorce in 2016. .

Hard, however, filed a 100 million counterattack for defamation, calling Depp’s attorney a “liar,” according to Yahoo News.

“I write this as a woman who had to change her phone number weekly because I was receiving death threats. For months, I rarely left my apartment, and when I did, camera drones and photographers were on foot, on motorcycles and in cars.” Hard wrote in his op-ed.

“I felt like I was being tried in a public opinion court – and my life and livelihood depended on countless verdicts beyond my control.”

If you think you are a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit thehotline.org. The hotline is available 24/7 in over 170 languages ​​and calls are toll-free and confidential.