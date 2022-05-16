Amber Heard on meeting ‘real gentleman’ Elon Musk at Met Gala

Amber Heard on meeting ‘actual gentleman’ Elon Musk at Met Gala



FAIRFAX, Va. — Amber Heard testified Monday about meeting “actual gentleman” Elon Musk at the 2016 Met Gala, the place she appeared solo after being “stood up” by Johnny Depp.

Heard, 36, mentioned that she and Depp, 58, have been presupposed to attend the star-studded occasion collectively as designer Ralph Lauren’s visitors, however her then-husband was a no-show following a raucous battle on her thirtieth birthday.

“He successfully stood me up,” she instructed the jury.

Whereas ready to hit the crimson carpet, Heard mentioned, she discovered herself standing subsequent to the billionaire founding father of Tesla and SpaceX — however didn’t acknowledge him at first.

“[Musk] was there along with his mom,” Heard mentioned. “He jogged my memory we had met earlier than … He appeared like an actual gents. He was very nice.”

Heard mentioned she and Musk, 50, ultimately “turned associates.”

The testimony in regards to the world’s wealthiest man got here as Heard received again on the witness stand in Fairfax, Virginia, for her third day of testimony in Depp’s bombshell $50 million defamation lawsuit.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor beforehand accused Heard of dishonest on him with Musk throughout their temporary marriage. It has additionally been claimed that Heard and the tech mogul as soon as had a threesome with mannequin Cara Delevingne, which Musk denies.

Amber Heard testified about meeting Elon Musk at the 2016 Met Gala at her ex-husband Johnny Depp’s defamation trial towards her on Could 16, 2022. Photograph by STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP through Getty Photos

Heard mentioned that Depp didn’t attend the gala along with her as a result of that they had a battle. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP through Getty Photos

Musk and Heard first met on the set of the 2013 movie “Machete Kills,” during which she starred and he had a cameo.

The billionaire has denied being romantically concerned with Heard whereas she was married. He mentioned the 2 solely began courting after her divorce from Depp and his cut up from his then-wife Talulah Riley.

Heard and Musk went on to have an on-again, off-again relationship that lasted the higher a part of two years, coming to an finish in 2018.

Musk was attending the 2016 gala along with his mom Maye Musk. People of New York

Heard and Musk had a relationship that resulted in 2018. Instagram

Testimony final month revealed that Heard’s former agent texted her in 2017, saying that the “Aquaman” actress was not in love with Musk and dated him as a result of she was “simply filling house.”

Whereas Musk was extensively anticipated to take the stand in the course of the defamation trial in Virginia, The Submit solely reported in late April he won’t be testifying.