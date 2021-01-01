Amber Heard Surrogacy Girl: Amber Heard Photo of Girl: Amber Heard shared information about the birth of her daughter on social media on Thursday.

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp’s ex-wife and Hollywood actress Amber Heard has reported that the sound of a girl’s crying comes to her house. She welcomed her first child by surrogacy in April. Amber Heard announced the birth of her daughter on social media on Thursday.

Amber Heard has shared a photo of her newborn baby on her Instagram account. In the picture you can see that he is carrying his daughter on his stomach. Amber Heard also wrote, ‘I am very excited to share this news with you. Four years ago I made a decision regarding a child. I wanted to do this on my own terms. I felt that there was no need to get married to have children. I want no one to worry about my personal life. My daughter was born on April 8th. His name is Onag Peg Herd. That is the beginning of the rest of my life. ‘





Amber Heard has named her newborn daughter after her mother, Peg, who died in May 2020. Amber Heard was married to Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and their marriage lasted from February 2015 to May 2016. He is divorced.

Let me tell you that Amber Heard made several serious allegations against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Amber Heard’s domestic violence case against Johnny Depp is still ongoing. The hearing in the case has recently been postponed to April 2022.

