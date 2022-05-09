Amber Heard’s ex-husbands, boyfriends and girlfriends: Full dating history (Video)
Amber Heard has had her fair share of ups and downs in the romance department. Aside from ex-husband Johnny Depp, the actress has navigated relationships with many other high-profile figures like Elon Musk and beyond. Page Six breaks down Heard’s full dating history in the video.
