Amber Heard’s sister testifies, said she witnessed Johnny Depp abuse firsthand – National



Amber Heard’s sister testified Wednesday that she discovered herself in the course of fights — actually and figuratively — between her sister and Johnny Depp throughout their troubled relationship.

Whitney Heard Henriquez is the primary witness to testify on the 5-week civil trial to say she personally witnessed Depp hitting Heard. Depp has testified he by no means struck Heard.

Henriquez testified the struggle occurred in March 2015 — a month after Depp and Heard’s wedding ceremony — when Heard discovered proof that Depp had already had an extramarital affair.



Whitney Henriquez, sister of Actor Amber Heard, testifies on the stand throughout Johnny Depp’s defamation trial in opposition to ex-spouse Heard on the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, on Might 18, 2022.



Getty



Henriquez recounted that an inebriated Depp blamed Heard for forcing him into the extramarital encounter.

Story continues under commercial

















4:28

Amber Heard tells court docket she ‘wouldn’t survive it’ if she hadn’t divorced Johnny Depp





Amber Heard tells court docket she ‘wouldn’t survive it’ if she hadn’t divorced Johnny Depp



Learn extra: Amber Heard leaves stand after tense cross-examination by Johnny Depp’s legal professionals

At one level, she said, she was caught between Depp and Heard as he charged up a staircase to confront Heard. Henriquez said she was struck within the again, and Heard grew to become enraged and “landed one” on Depp, with Henriquez caught between the 2.

One in all Depp’s bodyguards intervened and broke up the struggle however “by that point Johnny had already grabbed Amber by the hair with one hand and was whacking her repeatedly within the face with the opposite,” Henriquez said.

It was the one time, Henriquez said, that she personally witnessed a bodily assault. However she said she noticed the aftermath of different fights, together with bruises on Heard.

Story continues under commercial

She said she had the nickname “marriage counsellor” for her frequent efforts to mediate arguments between Heard and Depp.

“Clearly not very nicely,” she said of her mediation efforts.

















2:38

Amber Heard tearfully recounts 1st time Johnny Depp allegedly hit her





Amber Heard tearfully recounts 1st time Johnny Depp allegedly hit her – Might 4, 2022



However she acknowledged on cross-examination that she sided with Depp at occasions of their disputes, and said she labored to maintain the couple collectively even after she watched her sister be bodily assaulted.

“If my sister said that she nonetheless wished to be with Johnny and if I may assist with that in any approach I used to be going to assist her. I used to be going to be there for her,” she said.

Trending Tales Alberta Premier Jason Kenney intends to step down as UCP chief after slender management win

‘Robust chance’ of 17 monkeypox circumstances in Montreal space, well being officers say

Henriquez admitted that when, she even joked in a textual content message that Depp ought to hit Heard, however she said she didn’t actually perceive what her sister was going by means of on the time.

Story continues under commercial

Learn extra: TikTok creators take goal at Amber Heard with degrading memes amid Johnny Depp trial

Henriquez additionally informed a narrative about Depp’s behaviour at Heard’s thirtieth party in April 2016, one of many ultimate fights between the couple. She said folks took turns sharing favorite reminiscences of Heard. Depp, who arrived late and intoxicated to the celebration, determined to inform a narrative about when he first met Heard as she auditioned for a film and “she sat on the sofa and her excellent ass left the right imprint on the sofa.”

“We had been all sort of embarrassed,” Henriquez said.

Depp is suing Heard for libel in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court docket over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Submit describing herself as “a public determine representing home abuse.” His legal professionals say he was defamed by the article regardless that it by no means talked about his identify.

Additionally Wednesday, a buddy of Heard testified she noticed the bruises and cuts left within the aftermath of a number of incidents of abuse inflicted by Depp.

In a recorded deposition performed for jurors, Raquel Pennington said she by no means personally witnessed Depp strike Heard. However she said she noticed the accidents, and she took images of Heard’s face in December 2015 after a struggle through which Heard says Depp head-butted her and maybe broke her nostril.

Story continues under commercial



Actor Johnny Depp listens as Raquel Pennington testifies in a beforehand recorded video deposition, as an image of Amber Heard is seen on display screen, throughout his defamation trial in opposition to his ex-spouse Amber Heard on the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on Might 18, 2022.



Getty



The picture exhibits a swollen nostril, a reduce lip, and two reasonably black eyes on Heard’s face.

She additionally took a photograph of strands of hair that she said had been ripped from Heard’s scalp.



Raquel Pennington testifies throughout a beforehand recorded video deposition subsequent to an proof image depicting alleged accidents to Amber Heard’s scalp throughout Johnny Depp’s defamation trial in opposition to his ex-spouse Amber Heard on the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on Might 18, 2022.



Getty



Learn extra: READ Also Fixing emergency department ills needs a focus on looking after existing staff Amber Heard cross-examination begins in defamation trial: ‘I may by no means harm Johnny’

Story continues under commercial

Heard “typically needed to cowl bruises and accidents on her face” with make-up, said Pennington, considered one of many witnesses whose testimony was beforehand recorded.

Pennington said she doesn’t actually contemplate herself a present buddy of Heard, and that the 2 grew aside within the final 12 months.

The December 2015 struggle is considered one of a number of disputed incidents. Whereas jurors have seen the images taken by Pennington documenting the accidents, they’ve additionally seen video of Heard’s look on a late-night time speak present the following day through which these accidents aren’t seen.

Heard has said the accidents had been simply lined by make-up.

Pennington’s testimony got here after Heard wrapped up her time on the witness stand Tuesday, together with two grueling days of cross-examination through which Depp’s legal professionals questioned Heard in regards to the truthfulness of her allegations of bodily and sexual abuse.

















11:42

Amber Heard particulars alleged sexual assault by Johnny Depp





Amber Heard particulars alleged sexual assault by Johnny Depp – Might 5, 2022



Pennington’s testimony gives corroborating proof to a number of of the alleged assaults. Along with the December 2015 incident, Pennington said she noticed cuts on Heard’s toes when she returned from a visit to Australia in March 2015. Heard testified that Depp sexually assaulted Heard with a liquor bottle on that journey and that she reduce her toes on damaged glass from the assault.

Story continues under commercial

And Pennington, who lived for a time in a collection of penthouses together with Depp and Heard, said she was the primary particular person to see Heard throughout a ultimate struggle between the couple in Might 2016 that precipitated the couple’s divorce.

Pennington said she interjected herself between the 2 and Depp knocked her palms away. She said she then lined Heard along with her personal physique on the ground as Depp screamed at Heard to stand up. She said she later noticed Depp wielding a wine bottle to smash and knock issues off the partitions and counters.