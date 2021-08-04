Amber Ruffin Puts a Twist on the Post-Match Olympics Interviews

Amber Ruffin, comedian and host of “The Amber Ruffin Show” on NBC’s streaming platform Peacock, added a twist to post-match interviews with athletes as part of her on-field coverage of the Games from Tokyo.

“Interviewers ask stressful questions like, ‘Do you know everyone is counting on you?’ Ruffin said gruffly in one video, waving his finger at the camera.

But not Ruffin. His style reached a slightly lighter note.

“Question number one: do you know you did an amazing job? Ruffin asked athletes, including Sarah Sponcil and Kelly Cales, two American beach volleyball players, as they left the competition venues.