Ambika Chowdhury: Ambika Chowdhury: Ambika Chowdhury became emotional as soon as she joined the Samajwadi Party Akhilesh said now she understands her grief

Ambika Chaudhary, who is considered close to Mulayam Singh Yadav almost five years after leaving the Samajwadi Party, rejoined the SP on Saturday.After her resignation from the BSP in June, it was speculated that Ambika Chaudhary would soon join the SP. After joining the party in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, Ambika Chaudhary became emotional and tears came to her eyes.

Akhilesh took over

After joining the SP on Saturday, Ambika Chaudhary became so emotional on stage that tears came out of her eyes. Ambika Chaudhary is one of the founding members of the Samajwadi Party. Under such circumstances, speculation about his return home had been going on for days. Seeing that Ambika Chaudhary was getting emotional, Akhilesh Yadav said that he could not say what he was trying to say, in which case he knew how much he must have hurt the SP. He (Akhilesh Yadav) is realizing this today. Now his attempt will be to bring together all the people close to Netaji. He also said that he does not know how strong relationships can be broken, but now everything is going well. There are ups and downs in politics. The one who is with you at the right time is the true friend.

Twice revenue minister in the SP government

While Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav are both Chief Ministers, Ambika Chaudhary has been the Revenue Minister. Recently, he sent his resignation to the BSP supremo and wrote that the party did not give him any responsibility in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, which made him feel neglected.

