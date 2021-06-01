AMD announces the Radeon RX 6000M series with RDNA 2 architecture



AMD has introduced its long-awaited Radeon RX 6000M series of cellular GPUs, that includes its RDNA 2 architecture.

At this time’s launch consists of three chips: the RX 6800M (configurable at 145W and above), the RX 6700M (as much as 135W), and the RX 6600M (as much as 100W). AMD says the flagship 6800M delivers the quickest AMD graphics for laptops but; it claims the 6800M will run trendy AAA video games at body charges which might be similar to or higher than these of Nvidia’s cellular RTX 3080. It’s additionally presupposed to outperform Nvidia’s chip whereas gaming on battery.

AMD says the RX 6700M will ship as much as 100fps “in widespread video games” at 1440p decision. The 6600M is best for “epic 1080p gaming.” Maintain a watch out for impartial opinions of those chips in the coming weeks for higher concept of the efficiency you may anticipate from every one.

The 6000M series will probably be accessible beginning on June 1st.

Radeon RX 6000M series (*2*) GPU Energy goal Compute models / ray accelerators Sport clock (MHz) Reminiscence (GDDR6) Infinity cache GPU Energy goal Compute models / ray accelerators Sport clock (MHz) Reminiscence (GDDR6) Infinity cache Radeon RX 6800M 145W and above 40 2300 12GB 96MB Radeon RX 6700M As much as 135W 36 2300 10GB 80MB Radeon RX 6600M As much as 100W 28 2177 8GB 32MB

AMD additionally introduced AMD Benefit, a brand new “design framework initiative” meant to encourage OEMs to incorporate sure options on their AMD-powered methods, and to point to shoppers which Ryzen- and Radeon-powered laptops AMD thinks are the finest. It seems to be the same concept to Intel’s Evo program, but it surely’s only for gaming laptops, and the requirements look far more stringent. It AMD Benefit laptops are anticipated to incorporate the following:

AMD Ryzen 5000 cellular processors, Radeon 6000 graphics and Radeon software program

Help for AMD’s Good Acess Reminiscence and Good Shift know-how

A show that reaches not less than 300 nits of brightness, covers both 100% of the sRGB gamut or 72 % of the NTSC gamut, has not less than a 144Hz refresh price and low latency, and helps AMD Freesync

A minimum of one NVME PCIE Specific Gen 3 SSD

The power to keep up a floor temperature beneath 40 levels Celsius on the WASD keys

Over 10 hours of video playback on battery

It’s unclear what number of laptops will truly meet all of those requirements. Forty levels Celsius is near as scorching as keyboards generally get in the middle. However there aren’t too many gaming rigs that reliably break 10 hours of video playback on battery, and loads of the finest gaming laptops on the market max out under 300 nits of brightness. That mentioned, every kind of Intel Evo-certified laptops additionally don’t meet all the Evo necessities in my testing — models and methodologies can fluctuate.

The primary AMD Benefit laptop computer to be introduced is Asus’ new ROG Strix G15. This may be configured with as much as a Ryzen 9 5900Hx, a Radeon RX 6800M, and a 15-inch WQHD 165Hz show with 3ms response time. The G15 will probably be accessible at Finest Purchase in June.